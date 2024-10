Following a win against the Rockets, the Buccaneers opened a six-point gap over Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL standings.

Orlando Pirates made it six wins in a row after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng scored in both halves to earn Jose Riveiro's three points away from home.

Following the match, South African football lovers shared mixed reactions to Bucs' victory.

Here, GOAL sampled some top interactions by fans from social media.

