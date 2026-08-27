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Reiss Nelson leaves Arsenal! Gunners agree mutual contract termination with academy graduate
A clean break for both parties
The decision to part ways comes as Nelson enters a pivotal stage of his career, with the forward seeking more consistent playing time than Mikel Arteta could offer at the Emirates Stadium. Although he was entering the final year of his deal - which included a club option for a further 12 months - Arsenal have opted to let him go now to facilitate a move.
Interest in the winger is already high, with several clubs in the Premier League and abroad monitoring his situation closely. West Ham United have previously held talks with Arsenal regarding a potential deal, and Nelson is expected to take his time to thoroughly assess all available projects before committing to his next chapter.
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Struggles for consistency and injury woes
Nelson spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Brentford, but it was a campaign marred by physical setbacks and limited opportunities. He managed just 13 appearances in all competitions for Keith Andrews's side, with only three starts to his name, all of which came in domestic cup competitions.
Prior to his move to Brentford, the former England Under-21 international joined Fulham on loan for the 2024-25 campaign. However, his luck did not improve at Craven Cottage, as his season was ended prematurely in December 2024 due to a significant hamstring injury.
From Hale End prospect to first-team regular
Nelson's journey with Arsenal began in the academy, where he was long considered one of the most exciting talents of his generation. After signing his first professional contract in December 2016, he made his senior debut in August 2017 as a substitute against Chelsea in the Community Shield.
After making sporadic first-team appearances, he embarked on a loan spell with German outfit Hoffenheim for the 2018-19 season. Although he showcased his efficiency in Germany with three goals in 22 matches, limited opportunities back in London during 2020-21 prompted a loan move to Feyenoord in August 2021, where he helped the Dutch side reach the Europa Conference League final. Upon returning to north London, his proven ability as an impactful squad option off the bench earned him a new contract in 2023.
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The end of a long North London chapter
Nelson leaves Arsenal having made exactly 90 appearances for the club, contributing eight goals and nine assists during his tenure. While he never quite became the superstar many predicted during his youth team days, his contributions - most notably a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth in 2023 - will ensure he is remembered fondly by the Emirates faithful.
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