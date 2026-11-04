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Matthias Jaissle's days in charge of Newcastle United may be numbered. The German's results have fallen off a cliff, and the public pressure on him is mounting.

Two straight defeats to Everton have cast serious doubt over whether Jaissle can turn things around. Fans have aimed boos at him and his players in recent weeks, frustrated by toothless attacking and a brittle defence.

Jaissle inherited a tough brief when he replaced Eddie Howe. The club shifted its transfer policy at the same time, restricting its summer signings to players no older than 24 as part of a long-term plan to build a young side.

That approach hasn't silenced the calls for change in the dugout. A section of the Newcastle support reckons the team needs a more experienced coach, someone who can stamp his tactical ideas on the side.

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