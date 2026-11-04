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Newcastle United v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Refused to succeed Yaisle at Al-Ahly: the "Guardiola lookalike" a proposed solution to Newcastle's crisis

Match
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Fulham
Newcastle United
Premier League
M. Jaissle
P. Guardiola
A. Slot
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
England
Germany
Spain
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

The German coach under pressure

Next matches
FUL

FUL

Premier League

07 Nov 2026

NEW

NEW

Matthias Jaissle's days in charge of Newcastle United may be numbered. The German's results have fallen off a cliff, and the public pressure on him is mounting.

Two straight defeats to Everton have cast serious doubt over whether Jaissle can turn things around. Fans have aimed boos at him and his players in recent weeks, frustrated by toothless attacking and a brittle defence.

Jaissle inherited a tough brief when he replaced Eddie Howe. The club shifted its transfer policy at the same time, restricting its summer signings to players no older than 24 as part of a long-term plan to build a young side.

That approach hasn't silenced the calls for change in the dugout. A section of the Newcastle support reckons the team needs a more experienced coach, someone who can stamp his tactical ideas on the side.

Read also: It had not happened since the 8-2 humiliation of Barcelona: Paris renews Spain's Champions League nightmare

  • Al Ahly's refusal: could Slot be the answer to revive Newcastle's project?

    In a report by journalist Angus Sinclair on the website Football FanCast, the name of former Liverpool manager Arne Slot was floated to take the reins at Newcastle instead of Jaissle.

    Sinclair pointed out that the Dutchman was among the names Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund targeted to succeed Jaissle at Al-Ahli last summer. Slot turned the offer down, preferring to wait for a chance to return to work in Europe.

    His spell at Liverpool may have ended on a sour note, but Slot made a real impression in his first season. He led the side to a powerful attacking brand of football across 2024-2025, winning widespread praise for his tactical ideas and attention to detail.

    Read also: Every fresh setback adds to the anxiety: the Rodri dilemma stirs Barcelona's fears

  • A Guardiola lookalike? Tactical precision and adherence to principles

    The report quoted former Manchester City defender Michael Funk, who likened Slot to Spaniard Pep Guardiola for his tactical precision and his loyalty to his coaching principles.

    In the author's view, Slot has the edge over Hjulmand technically. He could rebuild Newcastle and go beyond what former boss Eddie Howe achieved, provided he rediscovers the form he showed in his first season at Liverpool.

    Howe left his own mark on Newcastle's history. He took them to the Champions League twice and lifted the English League Cup in 2025, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

    Read also: Has United finally found its man for tough situations? Schmeichel reveals the secret of the historic comeback

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Next matches
FUL

FUL

Premier League

07 Nov 2026

NEW

NEW