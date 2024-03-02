The referee's a Lionel Messi fan?! Shock as controversial pictures lead to match official being REMOVED just a few hours before Inter Miami's MLS clash with Orlando City
The replacement referee assigned to Inter Miami's MLS match against Orlando City on Saturday has been changed after a conflict of interest emerged.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- PRO forced to make late referee change
- Original official spotted in Inter Miami kit
- MLS have to rely on replacement refs