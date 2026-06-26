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Reece James ruled out of England's World Cup Clash with Panama in major blow for Thomas Tuchel
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Hamstring injury sidelines James for England's next two matches
James' hamstring issues have resurfaced. The right-back, who has struggled with leg injuries throughout his career, will miss at least two matches with what Tuchel described as a "minor hamstring injury." The England manager insisted James will still have a part to play in the tournament:
"He’s now on an accelerated recovery programme, but we strongly believe that he will be able to play for us again in the tournament. We will find solutions," Tuchel said at a press conference.
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Limited options at right-back
The injury to James leaves Tuchel short on options at right-back. Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento already had to leave camp because of a calf injury, and the German manager elected not to name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah is viewed as an option at right-back, as is Ezri Konsa. Tuchel responded to Livramento's injury by calling up Trevoh Chalobah, a natural center back.
"The thinking why we called Trevoh Chalobah was to free up Jarell Quansah in the right-back position for us. I saw him very strongly for Liverpool. He played in a back three, which is not so far away from the position, for Leverkusen. We have Djed Spence. No one could see that coming," Tuchel said.
Spence started against Ghana but played on the left in place of Nico O'Reilly, who was rested.
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Anderson and Rice available
There were reports, meanwhile, that both Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson could miss out because of injury. Rice picked up a knock toward the end of the Ghana match and was seen walking through the mixed zone with heavy strapping on his lower leg. It was reported that Anderson experienced muscle tightness after the match.
However, Tuchel revealed both were able to train on Friday and should be available for selection.
"Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson trained with us today. They had minor issues after the game, but everyone is available for us apart from Reece James. We will take a decision tomorrow," he said.
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Needing a result against Panama
England do not need to beat Panama to secure a spot in the Round of 32. However, a win would be welcome after a dismal draw in midweek and would also ensure the Three Lions top their group. Should they do so, a Round of 32 clash with Senegal looks increasingly likely after the AFCON runners-up thrashed Iraq earlier Friday.