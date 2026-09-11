Tottenham's stuttering start cannot be separated from the scale of the changes the team underwent during the transfer window. This was no case of adding a player or two to a settled group. The club reshaped entire sections of the team, bringing 10 new faces to London for enormous investment. Demanding immediate cohesion from that group looks, from a technical standpoint, unrealistic.

Yet the scale of the spending makes the fans more impatient. When you spend more than £300 million, the goal cannot merely be to stay away from the danger zones. Supporters expect a return to the fight for European places, and perhaps a spot back in the Champions League if things go as required.

The current start, then, does not fit in any way with the scale of the project Tottenham launched. It may be easy to view the current figures as merely a bad start that can be overcome. But Tottenham's performance reveals problems deeper than mere bad luck in front of goal.

The team lost to Brentford, then fell to Newcastle, before settling for a draw against Nottingham Forest. The Newcastle result can be explained away as a match that could have gone either way. The defeat to Brentford was clearer. Tottenham looked weak and their opponent deserved the win. Against Forest, the biggest problem showed itself plainly: there is not enough attacking effectiveness.

Tottenham are not last for the number of shots, yet they come bottom of the league for the expected value of a shot. The problem is not only in the number of attempts, but in the quality of the chances the team creates.

The picture grows bleaker when we look at the expected goals rate. Tottenham sit third from bottom in total expected goals. In no match under De Zerbi have they reached the English league's average of around 1.41 expected goals per game.

The crisis, in other words, is not just that the ball refuses to go into the net. It is that the team does not create enough dangerous chances in the first place.