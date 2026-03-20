The former Bayern Munich manager has called up no fewer than 35 (!) players for the Three Lions’ friendlies against Uruguay (27 March) and Japan (31 March) during the upcoming international break. Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is not among them.
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Real Madrid superstar still not in the squad! England manager Thomas Tuchel surprises with an XXL squad and an unusual plan
The Real Madrid right-back has been left out in favour of Dan Burn (Newcastle) and Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur). Alexander-Arnold had already been absent from Tuchel’s squad in November, and in October he was sidelined with a thigh injury. The former Liverpool player last featured in June as a substitute when England beat Andorra 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
"I know what Trent can offer us, and we have decided to stick with our players," explained Tuchel: "I know his strengths, he is a great player, but it is a sporting decision."
Although Alexander-Arnold is a regular for the Madrid side and certainly impressed in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City, the 27-year-old has only been able to meet the high expectations to a limited extent since his arrival last summer.
- AFP
Harry Maguire is back – and Jude Bellingham is in the squad too
In 20 appearances, he managed just two assists and no goals of his own, although a muscle tear around the turn of the year had sidelined him for weeks. Real Madrid originally signed Alexander-Arnold (contract until 2031) on a free transfer from Liverpool FC. Nevertheless, ten million euros were paid to Anfield Road, meaning he was already eligible to play in the Club World Cup before his actual contract expired.
Harry Maguire, meanwhile, has returned; he was last included in the squad in 2024. New additions include James Garner (Everton FC) and Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion). Alexander-Arnold’s teammate Jude Bellingham has also been nominated.
Tuchel is pursuing an unusual strategy with his massive squad
Meanwhile, Tuchel plans to "split his XXL squad into two groups" at the training camp, he said, adding: "In one group, we’ll bring in players we haven’t seen yet and who haven’t played much so far, to boost competition for places in the World Cup squad for the USA."
Tuchel elaborated on his plans: “From Friday or Saturday, a group that has previously had a break will join the training camp. We will go into the match against Japan with a new group of players.” Ultimately, 26 players may be included in the squad for the finals.
In the World Cup group stage (11 June to 19 July), the co-favourites in Group L will face Ghana, Croatia and Panama.
England: Thomas Tuchel's squad
Position Player Goal Henderson, Pickford, Ramsdale, Steele, Trafford Defence Burn, Guehi, Hall, Konsa, Livramento, Maguire, O'Reilly, Quansah, Spence, Stones, Tomori Midfield Anderson, Bellingham, Garner, Henderson, Mainoo, Palmer, Rice, Rogers, Wharton Attack Bowen, Calvert-Lewin, Eze, Foden, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Saka, Solanke