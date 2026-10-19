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imago-sport-1084350722.jpgAlberto Gardin
Alvino Hanafi

Jose Mourinho reacts to Kylian Mbappe Panenka penalty as Real Madrid dominate Sevilla

Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Sevilla
LaLiga

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho hailed a "beautiful victory" after watching Kylian Mbappe inspire a 4-1 win over Sevilla with a bold Panenka penalty. Mourinho expressed complete satisfaction with his side's individual quality and tactical dominance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

  • Madrid maintain perfect home record with four-goal display

    Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Kylian Mbappe after the French forward scored a memorable brace, capped off by an audacious Panenka penalty in a 4-1 victory over Sevilla. Mbappe earned the spot-kick himself early in the second half before casually chipping the goalkeeper.

    The strike complemented an already stellar evening for the French international, who had earlier finished off a clever backheel pass from Jude Bellingham.

    Mourinho was delighted by the flair and confidence shown by his key attacker on home soil.

  • Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Boss hails 'beautiful victory' and total territorial control

    Speaking in his post-match press conference, Mourinho praised the high individual level across his squad as Real Madrid extended their perfect home record. "It was a good game globally for Real Madrid with many players at a high individual level," Mourinho stated.

    "We controlled it from the first to the last minute and scored quality goals."

    "We had a high percentage of possession... today it justified the dominance we had against a good team," he added. "It was a beautiful victory."

  • Mourinho hails complete dominance from first minute to last

    Mourinho also addressed his squad depth and tactical rotation, insisting that every player in the squad must stay ready to impact matches. "I have changed some things while maintaining logic," Mourinho explained when asked about his lineup choices.

    "Meritocracy is abstract because there’s no way to quantify which 11 players deserve it the most."

    "Many people deserve to play," the Portuguese manager noted. "We created a lot, got the ball to our wide players, and played a great game."

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  • imago-sport-1084746094.jpgAnadolu Agency

    Mourinho shifts focus away from domestic noise

    Despite the excitement surrounding Mbappe's penalty and the team's dominant display, Mourinho refused to look past their immediate schedule.

    The Portuguese head coach remains determined to keep squad intensity high across all competitions.

    Real Madrid now prepare to host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League before turning their focus back to La Liga.

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