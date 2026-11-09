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Manchester United v Crystal Palace - FA Youth CupGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Real Madrid's puzzling deal: from United's hell to the unknown

Transfers
J. Gabriel
Real Madrid
Manchester United
England
Spain

Did Gabriel miscalculate?

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JJ Gabriel's expected departure throws up a big question: where next? The young Englishman has decided to leave Manchester United in search of more first-team chances, yet a potential switch to Real Madrid looks set to hand him a challenge every bit as tough as the one he faced at Old Trafford.

He is only 16, but Gabriel has caused an earthquake inside Manchester United. In his eyes, the chances on offer fell short of his ambition to break into professional football.

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  • Rejected demands: a firm response from United

    Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona all fought hard for the player, but Real Madrid have emerged as his most likely destination, according to the website of Spanish newspaper Sport.

    His choice looks striking. He demanded a bigger role he never got at Manchester, then chose to join one of the most fiercely competitive sides for the very positions in which he excels.

    Ambition and his family circle shaped the course of the negotiations with Manchester United. His demands reportedly included permanent integration into first-team training, plus at least 20 minutes in some matches.

    Financially, his demands approached one million euros a year, a very high figure for a player who has not yet turned 16. United refused those conditions, and the relationship between the two parties collapsed.

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  • A baffling move: the road at United was easier!

    The irony lies in the destination Gabriel chose. Real Madrid offer an exceptional showcase for any player, but they are also one of the toughest environments in which to guarantee regular minutes, especially in the positions the English talent has grown used to filling.

    Plenty of names are already jostling for those spaces in the near future. Arda Guler has become one of the team's key men, Endrick remains part of the club's future project, and Franco Mastantuono is awaited back from his loan to fight for a starting spot.

    Nico Paz may join them too, with Real Madrid holding a buy-back option set at 80 million euros. The list of rivals runs further still: Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Diomande and Vinicius Junior.

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    Their youth hardly eases the competition in the near future. Most of those named are tied to long-term contracts with Real Madrid, while others are in talks to renew their deals.

    So the problem is not only the quality of the competitors but their ages, which means they will remain in the team's plans for years to come, according to an analysis by "Sport".

    English reports say Real Madrid offered Gabriel and those around him a development plan that starts with Castilla and the UEFA Youth League, with the next step a move into the first team within a relatively short period.

    Sport concluded: "Despite the appeal of this path as a route towards the elite, it does not differ much from the offer made to the player by Manchester United. If the primary aim of Gabriel and those around him is to reach the first team quickly, then his chances might have been greater in Manchester, given the crisis the English club is going through, compared to the scale of the competition inside Real Madrid."

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Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

LIV

LIV

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

MUN

MUN