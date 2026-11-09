The irony lies in the destination Gabriel chose. Real Madrid offer an exceptional showcase for any player, but they are also one of the toughest environments in which to guarantee regular minutes, especially in the positions the English talent has grown used to filling.

Plenty of names are already jostling for those spaces in the near future. Arda Guler has become one of the team's key men, Endrick remains part of the club's future project, and Franco Mastantuono is awaited back from his loan to fight for a starting spot.

Nico Paz may join them too, with Real Madrid holding a buy-back option set at 80 million euros. The list of rivals runs further still: Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Diomande and Vinicius Junior.

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Their youth hardly eases the competition in the near future. Most of those named are tied to long-term contracts with Real Madrid, while others are in talks to renew their deals.

So the problem is not only the quality of the competitors but their ages, which means they will remain in the team's plans for years to come, according to an analysis by "Sport".

English reports say Real Madrid offered Gabriel and those around him a development plan that starts with Castilla and the UEFA Youth League, with the next step a move into the first team within a relatively short period.

Sport concluded: "Despite the appeal of this path as a route towards the elite, it does not differ much from the offer made to the player by Manchester United. If the primary aim of Gabriel and those around him is to reach the first team quickly, then his chances might have been greater in Manchester, given the crisis the English club is going through, compared to the scale of the competition inside Real Madrid."

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