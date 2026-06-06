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Jurgen Klopp's agent responds after sensational links to Real Madrid
Bernabeu election sparks managerial rumours
Madrid find themselves at a crucial crossroads as members prepare for their first presidential election in 20 years this Sunday. Challenger Riquelme has heavily targeted former Liverpool boss Klopp, pledging that incoming sporting director Raul Gonzalez would immediately contact the German on Monday. However, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke swiftly dismantled the campaign promise, reinforcing his client's commitment to his current executive role and dealing a second consecutive public blow to Riquelme's ambitious sporting manifesto.
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Kosicke dismisses dugout return
The prospective challenger's office had earlier argued that the unique lure of the Bernabeu would convince the iconic coach to abandon his short-term hiatus from management. However, reacting to the public statements via Sport, Klopp's agent Kosicke said: “It’s annoying! Jurgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club.”
Riquelme’s campaign had previously tried to justify the pursuit through an official statement from his office, which read: "We know that Jurgen Klopp has publicly stated that he has no intention of returning to the dugout in the short term, and that he has turned down numerous offers.
"That is precisely why we believe the challenge of Real Madrid is different. Because there are great clubs, but there is only one Real Madrid. There is only one institution capable of uniting tradition and future, values and ambition, passion and excellence.
"For that reason, if the members grant me their trust this Sunday, on Monday June 8, Raul Gonzalez Blanco [Real Madrid's sporting director] will contact Jurgen Klopp to convey to him personally our sporting project and our wish for him to be the one to lead, from the bench, our new era at Real Madrid."
Candidates trade promises
The rejection marks a turbulent week for Riquelme, whose claims of an agreement to sign Erling Haaland were previously laughed off by the Manchester City striker's representatives and father Alfie.
Defending his transfer promises, which also included pursuit of City midfielder Rodri, Riquelme had stated on El Hormiguero: "If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I've signed a guarantee where I'd pay 100 per cent of membership costs for next season. Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid."
In response, a City spokesperson stated: "The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue. There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context."
Haaland’s representatives added in a joint-statement: "All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Real Madrid elections."
Meanwhile, incumbent president Florentino Perez has countered by finalising a deal with Jose Mourinho, alongside proposed moves for Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, and a €150m bid for a top European star.
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Voters decide future era
The entire sporting direction of the club hinges on Sunday's vote, which will immediately trigger contrasting recruitment strategies. Should Perez retain the presidency, a sensational reunion with Mourinho will be finalised next week.
Conversely, a shock victory for Riquelme will test his membership financial guarantees, forcing his administration to navigate aggressive legal pushbacks from City and a locked boardroom door from Klopp's camp.