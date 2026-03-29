Real Madrid loanee Endrick gives honest verdict on his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad after impressive start at Lyon

Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid was met with immense fanfare, but the intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu limited his opportunities.

Seeking the minutes necessary to continue his development and catch the eye of national team selectors, the young forward opted for a loan move to Lyon during the winter window.

Since arriving in Ligue 1, the Brazilian prodigy has quickly adapted to the physical nature of French football, showcasing the clinical finishing and explosive pace that made him one of the most sought-after talents in South America.

The move appears to be paying dividends, with the forward registering seven goal contributions in his first nine Ligue 1 appearances.