Real Madrid issue statement after Federico Valverde & Aurelien Tchouameni training ground fight as worrying injury confirmed

The tension between the pair reportedly escalated during a session at Valdebebas on Thursday. The situation was sparked by a disagreement that carried over from the previous day’s training, suggesting a growing rift between the two stars, as per The Athletic.

The fallout from the fight was serious enough to require medical intervention. Reports indicate that during the scuffle, Valverde suffered a fall that resulted in a head injury. The Uruguay international was taken to hospital to undergo assessments after striking a table. While he has since returned home, the severity of the incident has left the board deeply concerned about the squad's discipline.



