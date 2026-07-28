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Real Madrid not ruling out another Endrick loan transfer amid links with Michael Olise
Mourinho evaluates attacking options in pre-season
Los Blancos are looking to clear space in their attacking department to accommodate high-profile new additions ahead of the upcoming campaign. According to ESPN, Mourinho plans to closely observe both Endrick and Garcia during pre-season before deciding which young forward will be allowed to leave on loan.
The Spanish giants have set their sights on Bayern Munich winger Olise following his standout performances for France at the World Cup. Daily evaluations by Mourinho's coaching staff during daily training sessions and friendly matches will prove crucial in shaping the squad for the new season.
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Endrick determined to stay and fight
Endrick is scheduled to report back for duty on July 28 following a period of holiday after Brazil were eliminated by Norway on July 5. Despite a successful previous loan spell at Lyon, Madrid's coaching staff believe the teenager is not guaranteed a starting spot and must fight for minutes from the bench.
However, the Brazilian's representatives are refusing to entertain another loan exit, even if his playing time remains limited. While his temporary move to France was designed to secure game time for the World Cup, Endrick's camp insists his sole focus is now remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu to earn his place.
Pre-season competition and squad reinforcements
Endrick previously lost ground in the squad after sustaining an injury ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States. Young forward Garcia capitalised on the opportunity under former manager Xabi Alonso, scoring four goals during the tournament to establish himself as a key alternative in attack.
Following a trophy-less season, Los Blancos have undergone significant structural changes, replacing Alonso with Mourinho and signing Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate. The current attacking department features Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, the injured Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Endrick and García.
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Departures expected as new season approaches
Madrid are prioritising further player departures before finalising any additional moves in the transfer market. Mastantuono is expected to depart on loan, with several interested clubs making enquiries for the Argentine forward.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are open to selling midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a permanent basis to clear space and resources. As players gradually return from international duty following the World Cup, Mourinho's technical staff will make their final decisions on the squad structure.
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