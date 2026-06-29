RB Leipzig chief denies Yan Diomande will join PSG despite claims summer transfer is close

Leipzig will not allow their rising star Diomande to leave the club during the current transfer window, despite intense interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old, but Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schafer has total clarity on the situation.

Speaking to Bild, Schafer was unequivocal about the club's stance regarding the Ivorian talent. "Yan Diomande plays for RB Leipzig next year. And we are not budging from that," Schafer stated.

While he acknowledged that the youngster will eventually move on to bigger things, he was clear that the time is not now. "The time will come when we allow Diomande to take the next step. But not this year."



