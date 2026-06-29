Liverpool turn to Bradley Barcola as Yan Diomande alternative with RB Leipzig winger set to choose PSG over Premier League switch

Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig sensation Diomande has hit a significant roadblock, with the 19-year-old winger now expected to join the Ligue 1 champions. Despite the Reds showing immense interest in the Ivorian international, the lure of the French capital appears to have won over the youngster during a summer where he has shone at the World Cup.

According to Footmercato, PSG is very confident about the feasibility of a deal with Leipzig in the coming days. The Bundesliga side had previously held out for a massive fee, which eventually cooled Liverpool's interest after the Premier League side refused to exceed their own internal valuation for the talented teenager.







