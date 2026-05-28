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RB Leipzig manager Ole Werner expecting ‘a brilliant experience’ in their friendly clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium
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A unique continental challenge
RB Leipzig manager Ole Werner has expressed his excitement about facing Mamelodi Sundowns, saying that a clash against the CAF Champions League winners is something one would “definitely remember.”
The Bundesliga side are currently on a post-season tour in South Africa, bringing a balanced squad of experience and youth to the continent.
The touring party features 16 first-team players and 10 academy prospects, following a successful domestic campaign where the German outfit finished third in the Bundesliga.
Werner is keen to maintain the high standards set during the season, stating: “We had a really, really good team – as footballers, but also as people. That made it a great year," as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Creating lasting football memories
For Werner, the significance of this trip to Pretoria goes beyond simple fitness exercises or tactical drills.
He believes that playing against a powerhouse like Sundowns in their own backyard offers something that generic league matches cannot replicate over the course of a long career.
“As a football coach, you’re always looking ahead,” the manager explained during a mid-tour assessment.
“At some point, you won’t remember a random Matchday 11 fixture against Augsburg, Bremen, Hamburg or Hertha BSC.
"But you’ll definitely remember a friendly away to Mamelodi Sundowns.”
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Entertaining the South African fans
While the competitive edge remains, Werner is also focused on the spectacle.
He wants his players to put on a show for the local supporters who have turned out to see European stars in action, acknowledging that the energy in South Africa is distinct from the stadiums back in Germany.
“The main thing is that we have a really good game,” the tactician added.
“We want to give the people here something to enjoy.
"That goes for both teams.
"I think it’ll be a different crowd to what we’re used to, and that will be a brilliant experience,” he said, anticipating a vibrant atmosphere at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
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Reliving World Cup nostalgia
The trip has also allowed Werner to reflect on South Africa’s rich footballing history, specifically the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
The tournament clearly left a mark on the German coach, who ranks the first African-hosted World Cup as one of the best in modern history.
“For me, it was probably the coolest World Cup after the one in Germany in 2006,” Werner recalled.
“It was an incredible summer in Germany, I remember that.
"I was either at the beach or in front of the TV.”
Now, he is getting to experience that legendary football culture first-hand as his side prepares for Friday's kick-off.