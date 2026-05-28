RB Leipzig manager Ole Werner expecting ‘a brilliant experience’ in their friendly clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

RB Leipzig manager Ole Werner has expressed his excitement about facing Mamelodi Sundowns, saying that a clash against the CAF Champions League winners is something one would “definitely remember.”

The Bundesliga side are currently on a post-season tour in South Africa, bringing a balanced squad of experience and youth to the continent.

The touring party features 16 first-team players and 10 academy prospects, following a successful domestic campaign where the German outfit finished third in the Bundesliga.

Werner is keen to maintain the high standards set during the season, stating: “We had a really, really good team – as footballers, but also as people. That made it a great year," as reported by Soccer Laduma.



