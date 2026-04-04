Rayan Cherki, what were you thinking?! Man City star made to apologise for wearing Liverpool jersey on the bench after swapping with Hugo Ekitike

Cherki risked the wrath of his own supporters by swapping shirts with Liverpool striker Ekitike before the full-time whistle in Saturday’s FA Cup clash - and then remarkably wearing it on the bench. The incident occurred during the high-stakes encounter at the Etihad Stadium that saw City dominate their rivals on the pitch, winning 4-0 to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Cherki and Ekitike, who are team-mates with the France national team, were both substituted within minutes of each other during the second half. Seemingly oblivious to the optics of the situation, they took the opportunity to swap shirts with 20 minutes still to play and the game still in progress. The act of swapping jerseys before the match has concluded is often frowned upon, but Cherki took things a step further.