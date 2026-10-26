Andrea Ranocchia, the former Inter defender and current pundit, has reflected on comments made last week by Gleison Bremer, the current Juventus captain, after the defeat to Lazio. Speaking on Sportmediaset, as reported by TuttoJuve.com, he said: "Carnevali's comments can cause concern, while Spalletti's comments are right," before adding: "For me, the comments hardest to swallow, and the most worrying for the manager, are Bremer's."