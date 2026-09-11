The boos at the Santiago Bernabéu no longer fade away with the final whistle. The Vinicius Junior affair has become a genuine test of the Brazilian star's relationship with the Real Madrid fans, and of José Mourinho's ability to protect one of the most important weapons in his new project.

Real Madrid were playing a big European night against Inter. They needed all of their stars to come safely through a heavy encounter. Instead, Vinicius found himself facing another opponent in the stands.

The Brazilian delivered one of his most committed performances in terms of collective duties, racking up nine ball recoveries. Part of the Bernabéu crowd chose to boo him anyway, with some fans attacking him from the very first moments of the match.

Yet the message from inside Real Madrid appears clear. Mourinho is not thinking of backing down. The club's management will not give up on the player, and the dressing room does not view Vinicius as a crisis to be got rid of. This is a club that has decided to face the storm rather than surrender to it.

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