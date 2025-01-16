GOAL ties to find solutions for Nabi to fix his weak Kaizer Chiefs side as Amakhosi need to dive into the transfer market and make good catches.

If Kaizer Chiefs were a vehicle, the obvious solution would be to take them to a mechanic. If they were wood, a carpenter would be the best placed professional to help shape Amakhosi, and if Chiefs were a leaking pipe, a plumber would come in handy.

At this point, Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi needs all the help he can get because his team are leaking goals at will while players and coaches have made it a habit to throw tantrums.

Something has to be done, and that must happen soon. Nabi, as the man in charge, is tasked with the responsibility of making the machinery that is Chiefs to function at its optimum best. The good thing is that club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has committed to making signings in this window. Here, GOAL looks at some areas which need immediate attention at Naturena.