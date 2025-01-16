Kaizer Motaung addresses expectant Kaizer Chiefs fans on 'sensitive topic' of PSL January transfer plans - 'We’ve been working tirelessly to make sure that we make the right decisions'
Since Stuart Baxter guided Amakhosi to the 2014/15 PSL title, the Soweto giants have struggled to sign influential players.
- Chiefs have been struggling in the PSL title race
- That has heightened expectations for big January signings
- Motaung Jnr gives transfer assurances