PSL club confirms plans to beef up technical department amid links with Cup-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach as chairman believes that deal 'should come to completion next week'

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia stated the German had done the job that took him to the club which warranted his exit.

“We brought Ernst in with a clear, short-term objective to bring stability and expertise to our football structures during a period of transition," he stated.

"He has fulfilled that mandate with professionalism and integrity, and we thank him for his valuable service. We part on excellent terms and wish him the very best for the future.

“The foundation of the club is strong, and this change in no way hinders our progress or ambitions. Our full focus is on supporting the team and management as we build on our excellent start to the season. The future is bright for Durban City FC," Kadodia concluded.

However, Middendorp took to social media to express his frustrations.