PSL club confirms plans to beef up technical department amid links with Cup-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach as chairman believes that deal 'should come to completion next week'
- Backpage
Who has been linked with the Premier Soccer League's newbies?
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has been heavily linked with the vacant coaching role at Durban City who are making their debut in the Premier Soccer League.
When they were promoted, they employed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Given Hunt to steer them in the South African top-flight football.
He was to work with Middendorp, who came in as the Technical Director, but the 67-year-old left after just three months in that role.
What the club said about Middendorp's exit
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia stated the German had done the job that took him to the club which warranted his exit.
“We brought Ernst in with a clear, short-term objective to bring stability and expertise to our football structures during a period of transition," he stated.
"He has fulfilled that mandate with professionalism and integrity, and we thank him for his valuable service. We part on excellent terms and wish him the very best for the future.
“The foundation of the club is strong, and this change in no way hinders our progress or ambitions. Our full focus is on supporting the team and management as we build on our excellent start to the season. The future is bright for Durban City FC," Kadodia concluded.
However, Middendorp took to social media to express his frustrations.
- Backpage
The Hunt exit
“Durban City Football Club can confirm that the Club and Head Coach Gavin Hunt have parted ways by mutual agreement, effective immediately,” the PSL outfit confirmed the exit of the 61-year-old early this month.
“The decision follows discussions between the Club’s Board of Directors and Hunt, concluding a thorough review of the team’s objectives and trajectory," they added.
Kadodia further added to the statement by the Citizens, but did not fully disclose the reason despite the grapevine hinting that the ideologies differed.
“This was a decision reached amicably in the best interests of the Club," he stated.
"We thank Gavin for his dedication and service during his time with us and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.
“The Board believes a new direction is necessary to achieve our performance goals," the administrator concluded.
- Backpage
What reports are saying, and the club's stand
There have been speculations that Middendorp, who won the MTN8 competition with Amakhosi at the beginning of the 2006/07 season in his first stint, will make a shock comeback as Durban coach. However, Kadodia has refuted the claims.
"We have a shortlist, and by next week we should finalize; no, definitely not [Middendorp]. There is somebody we're targeting, and hopefully that should come to completion by next week," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"There would be a Technical Director, and by January will have that finalized. There would be a Technical Director, by January will have that finalized," he concluded.
- Backpage
Did Durban make Middendorp mistake?
Middendorp left Durban City placed fourth on the Premier Soccer League table after managing four wins, three draws and two defeats.
The Citizens had scored 10 goals in nine Premier Soccer League games while conceding seven times and they also reached the Carling Knockout quarter-finals.
That left the separation of the Middendorp-Hunt combination coming under heavy scrutiny as it definitely seemed to work and some football analysts and fans could view the German's departure as fixing what's was not broken.
SABC Sport reported "Information gathered by the public broadcaster indicates that chairman Farook Kadodia and Hunt have clashed over the club’s long-term planning, recruitment strategy and broader football philosophy.
"Hunt has hinted in recent interviews that several key decisions, including player signings, were not handled in a way he believed would best serve the team, suggesting he had not been afforded the freedom he expected.
"These tensions were further underscored by the departure of sporting director Ernst Middendorp, who left the club after only three months.
"Middendorp and Hunt are understood to have disagreed sharply on technical and structural matters, adding another layer to the ongoing discord within City’s football hierarchy," they concluded.