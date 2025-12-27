PSL club confirms negotiations for 2025 AFCON star linked with Orlando Pirates ahead of January transfer window as striker's current club 'must come to our terms'

Premier Soccer League debutants Durban City have confirmed they are in talks with Zimbabwean striker Washington Navaya over a possible deal.

The TelOne FC striker has been impressive, and his shining star has led to a number of clubs both in and outside Zimbabwe to show interest in him.

Navaya was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year in November after securing the Golden Boot with 17 goals in the past season.

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has explained he has already taken the first step of engaging with Navaya's camp.