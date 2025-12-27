PSL club confirms negotiations for 2025 AFCON star linked with Orlando Pirates ahead of January transfer window as striker's current club 'must come to our terms'
- Backpage
PSL club in talks with Zim star
Premier Soccer League debutants Durban City have confirmed they are in talks with Zimbabwean striker Washington Navaya over a possible deal.
The TelOne FC striker has been impressive, and his shining star has led to a number of clubs both in and outside Zimbabwe to show interest in him.
Navaya was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year in November after securing the Golden Boot with 17 goals in the past season.
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has explained he has already taken the first step of engaging with Navaya's camp.
- Backpage
'They must come to our terms'
“I spoke to him now before the boy went to the national team. So they are delaying it because they want the player to come back from the national team, and then only they can negotiate and whatever," Kadodia told Soccer Laduma.
"But understand, they're very smart because they're looking to see if anybody can spot him. So leave them. When they come back, and they get no offers, they must come to our terms."
- AFP
What is Navaya's agent position?
Meanwhile, Navaya's agent, Gilbert Sengwe, has said they hope to get a good deal for the striker when the Africa Cup of Nations finals conclude.
"We hope a good deal will come soon after AFCON. Several clubs in Zimbabwe and several foreign clubs have shown interest," Sengwe told Soccer Laduma.
Who are interested in Navaya?
Earlier this year, Sengwe had revealed that several PSL clubs are interested in Navaya, who has also been linked with Orlando Pirates. Polokwane City FC and Sekhukhune United are understood to be among the clubs that are also interested in the Zimbabwean.
Zimbabwean side Scotland FC is just one of the teams interested in the 27-year-old star.
“It’s too early to divulge the clubs now since we are still weighing options. Also, if anything tangible, we have to update and communicate with his current club since he still has a running contract,” Sengwe told FARPost in May this year.
In July this year, he spent a week in Durban City, but although he is said to have impressed the club's technical bench, a deal was not struck in the end.
- Backpage
Do Pirates need a striker?
Recently, Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou opened up about whether he needs to sign a striker in the January transfer window.
Giving a reference to Sifiso Luthuli, who scored as Pirates beat Carling All Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup final, the tactician said he is satisfied with what he has.
“About Luthuli, sometimes you don’t need two weeks or one month to see a good player; unfortunately, he was injured for a long time. But definitely he is a player who can surprise many people in the second part of the season,” Ouaddou told the media earlier.
“I was with Mr Robert Marawa on his show; he was asking me what my wishes are for the second half of the season – I said maybe a striker, but I think I have to say that we don’t need a striker; we have one at the club, and we will do with him.
“He is a good player,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Mabasa uncertainty
The Pirates forward has fallen down the pecking order under the former Marumo Gallants head coach. The situation has made some urge the experienced forward to join Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates' traditional arch-rivals.
Retired striker Phumlani Mkhize, who turned out for both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, is one of those who believes that Mabasa should just switch loyalty now and sign for Amakhosi.
"Mabasa is a player I still need at Pirates, but the coach believes otherwise. So a move to Kaizer Chiefs would be the best move of his football career. Kaizer Chiefs need a target man and a finisher like Mabasa upfront," Mkhize said.
"I see Flavio Da Silva, but the thing is, he lacks that thing that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expecting from a Kaizer Chiefs striker. But Mabasa will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs because the football they are playing does not differ that much from the one Pirates are playing.
"Mabasa would be the best signing for Chiefs because he's got goals in him, and Chiefs need goals. He is a hard-working striker. His awareness in the box is second to none," added the retired footballer.
Should Mabasa leave, it means there will be a gap at Pirates to fill, and Navaya could be the prime candidate to do so.