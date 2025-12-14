Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expresses confidence in his current strikers ahead of the January transfer window

On Saturday, December 13, Orlando Pirates etched their name into the competition’s history books by becoming the first team to defeat the Carling All Stars side and lift the coveted trophy. Their 2-0 triumph was delivered by two unlikely heroes: Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane, a pair of strikers who have seen limited minutes this season but seized their moment under the spotlight.

Their performances offered a timely reminder of the Buccaneers’ impressive depth in the attacking department. With established forwards such as Evidence Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Yanela Mbuthuma already forming a formidable frontline, the re-emergence of Luthuli and Radiopane further strengthens the club’s arsenal and widens the options available to the technical team.

Luthuli’s return from a long-term injury and Radiopane’s confident display provided a fresh spark, prompting French-Moroccan head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to reflect on the broader picture. In the aftermath of the victory, he openly shared his thoughts on why Pirates may not need to dip into the market for a new striker when the January transfer window opens, suggesting that the solutions might already be thriving within the squad.