Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expresses confidence in his current strikers ahead of the January transfer window
Luthuli and Radiopane ignite fresh belief in Pirates’ forward line
On Saturday, December 13, Orlando Pirates etched their name into the competition’s history books by becoming the first team to defeat the Carling All Stars side and lift the coveted trophy. Their 2-0 triumph was delivered by two unlikely heroes: Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane, a pair of strikers who have seen limited minutes this season but seized their moment under the spotlight.
Their performances offered a timely reminder of the Buccaneers’ impressive depth in the attacking department. With established forwards such as Evidence Makgopa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Yanela Mbuthuma already forming a formidable frontline, the re-emergence of Luthuli and Radiopane further strengthens the club’s arsenal and widens the options available to the technical team.
Luthuli’s return from a long-term injury and Radiopane’s confident display provided a fresh spark, prompting French-Moroccan head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to reflect on the broader picture. In the aftermath of the victory, he openly shared his thoughts on why Pirates may not need to dip into the market for a new striker when the January transfer window opens, suggesting that the solutions might already be thriving within the squad.
Ouaddou backs current Bucs strikers
“About Luthuli, sometimes you don’t need two weeks or one month to see a good player unfortunately he was injured for a long time. But definitely he is a player who can surprise many people in the second part of the season,” Ouaddou told the media.
“I was with Mr Robert Marawa on his show, he was asking me what are my wishes for the second half of the season – I said maybe a striker but I think I have to say that we don’t need striker we have one at the club and we will do with him.
“He is a good player,” he concluded.
Pirates’ options heading into the second half of the season
As highlighted above, Pirates possess one of the most well‑stocked forward departments in the Premier Soccer League. Their attacking arsenal of Makgopa, Mabasa, Mbuthuma, Radiopane and Luthuli - a group of strikers who, on their day, are each capable of producing moments of brilliance and match‑winning goals. So far this season, Makgopa has emerged as the preferred focal point for Ouaddou, with Mbuthuma given opportunities to shine, while Mabasa has found himself on the periphery with far fewer appearances than expected.
Mabasa’s limited involvement has raised eyebrows, particularly given his reputation as the club’s most prolific finisher and his pursuit of a club scoring record. His absence from recent matchday squads has not gone unnoticed, prompting Ouaddou to clarify the reasoning behind his selections. The French‑Moroccan tactician explained that his choices are driven by tactical considerations and the specific demands posed by each opponent. Within that framework, certain profiles are prioritised over others, and in several fixtures, that has meant Mabasa has not been included.
Even so, the Buccaneers remain exceptionally well‑equipped in the final third. Beyond their recognised strikers, the squad is bolstered by a dynamic supporting cast of attack‑minded players such as Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng, all of whom have contributed crucial goals throughout the campaign. Their collective output reinforces the notion that Pirates’ attacking threat extends far beyond any single individual, underscoring the depth, versatility and firepower already present within the squad.
The challenge ahead for Pirates
With the club now officially entering the Africa Cup of Nations break, Pirates have been handed a valuable window to rest, reset and recalibrate ahead of what promises to be a demanding second half of the campaign. The Buccaneers remain firmly locked in on their primary objective, securing the PSL title, while also preparing for another shot at silverware in the Nedbank Cup.
Last season, Pirates fell short in that competition after being edged out by their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, a defeat that still lingers in the collective memory of the squad. This time around, with momentum on their side and a squad brimming with depth, the Buccaneers will be aiming for nothing less than a clean sweep of domestic honours as they chase a truly historic campaign.