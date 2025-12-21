Why Tshegofatso Mabasa transfer to Kaizer Chiefs 'would be the best move of his career' - Amakhosi urged to sign Orlando Pirates forward as he enters the final months of his contract
- Backpage
Mabasa's Pirates deal expiring
Tshegofatso Mabasa’s Orlando Pirates contract is set to expire in June 2026, with the striker now entering the final six months of his deal.
From January, Mabasa will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choice.
The forward has struggled for regular game time at the Buccaneers, raising doubts over whether the club will offer him a new contract.
This uncertainty has left Pirates supporters guessing whether Mabasa will still be at the club next season.
Retired striker Phumlani Mkhize, who turned out for both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, believes Mabasa could be the solution to Amakhosi’s problems in attack.
- Backpage
Why Mabasa to Chiefs 'would be the best move'
"Mabasa is a player I still need at Pirates, but the coach believes otherwise," Mkhize told KickOff.
"So a move to Kaizer Chiefs would be the best move of his football career. Kaizer Chiefs need a target man and a finisher like Mabasa upfront.
"I see Flavio Da Silva, but the thing is, he lacks that thing that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expecting from a Kaizer Chiefs striker. But Mabasa will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs because the football they are playing does not differ that much from the one Pirates are playing.
"Mabasa would be the best signing for Chiefs because he's got goals in him and Chiefs need goals. He is a hardworking striker. His awareness in the box is second to none," added the retured footballer.
"He knows exactly where the goals are, and he's good at one-on-ones. Pirates' loss would be Kaizer Chiefs' gain if he happens to go there.
"He is a true striker, hence there are always questions around his exclusion from the national team. Mabasa can score and provide assists."
- Backpage
Fair goal return for Mabasa but Ouaddou not impressed
Mabasa has managed a respectable return of four goals and two assists in nine games across all competitions this season.
However, that has not been enough to convince coach Ouaddou to hand the forward more game time.
The situation has resulted in Mabasa last featuring for Orlando Pirates back in early October.
At the start of the campaign, Ouaddou showed preference for Boitumelo Radiopane in attack, but the coach has now turned to Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma to lead his strikeforce.
The kind of snubbing MNabasa has endured at Pirates is similar to how he has been overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos even when he was topping contending for the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot for three straight seasons.
- Backpage
Sundowns not ruled out to move in for Mabasa
Mamelodi SundownsFormer Pirates star Lebohang Mokoena has thrown in Mamelosi Sundiowns into the mix amid Mabasa's contract situation.
“I always vowed that he might make the move to Chiefs. But you know, crossing the floor [moving from Pirates to Chiefs] can never be overlooked," said Mokoena as per FARPost.
"However, if you look at a team like Sundowns as well, I think they stand a better chance because of their financial muscle.
“So, I think if Sundowns put in a bigger offer for him, he will definitely take that offer from Sundowns. Remember also, we are considering Mabasa’s age. He’s also trying to put food on the table and retire with a good financial backup.
“I don’t think he will settle for what he’s getting at Orlando Pirates if he goes to Kaizer Chiefs. However, I wouldn’t feel bad if he joins Chiefs either. I mean, look at his progression; he missed out on actually getting into the Bafana Bafana [2025] AFCON team because he hasn’t been playing," added Mokoena who also played for Sundowns.
“He’s somebody who has been scoring, which is something we are lacking in our country as well. If you look at our Bafana squad, we don’t really have enough strikers—maybe three or four.
"If things don’t go well, we need a player like Mabasa, who has goals in him. But obviously, this move is coming at a time when the boy is going to miss AFCON and needs to weigh his options in terms of where he will go and what’s going to happen.”