Why Tshegofatso Mabasa transfer to Kaizer Chiefs 'would be the best move of his career' - Amakhosi urged to sign Orlando Pirates forward as he enters the final months of his contract

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s Orlando Pirates contract is set to expire in June 2026, with the striker now entering the final six months of his deal.

From January, Mabasa will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choice.

The forward has struggled for regular game time at the Buccaneers, raising doubts over whether the club will offer him a new contract.

This uncertainty has left Pirates supporters guessing whether Mabasa will still be at the club next season.

Retired striker Phumlani Mkhize, who turned out for both Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, believes Mabasa could be the solution to Amakhosi’s problems in attack.