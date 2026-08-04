PSG target Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as part of double summer transfer swoop

PSG have registered their interest in signing Barcelona defender Kounde during the summer transfer window, as per Fichajes. The 27-year-old France international has emerged as a specific request from PSG head coach Luis Enrique. The French champions are already in open discussions with Barcelona regarding a move for forward Torres. PSG intend to use these existing negotiations to broker a deal for Kounde and bring him back to his homeland.

According to RMC Sport, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is personally leading the pursuit of the versatile defender, aiming to place him under Enrique's command.



