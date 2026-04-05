Premier League club tipped to take ‘huge gamble’ on Ange Postecoglou despite ‘terrible’ record in trophy-winning Tottenham spell and 39-day stint at Nottingham Forest

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has issued a stark warning to clubs considering the manager, pointing out his refusal to adapt his high-line tactics. Speaking to the publication, Brown stated: “He’s still very highly thought of, but his record in the Premier League is terrible. His teams were giving goals away left, right and centre, and he refused to adapt or change his style even when things were going badly wrong for him. That’s not the sign of a good manager, and it should be a concern for whichever club goes for him next because if they’re in trouble, he won’t get them out. It should be a major concern for these clubs despite the fact, like I say, he is still highly thought of. It would be a huge risk to gamble on him.”