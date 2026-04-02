Predicted XI Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United - Brayan Leon back to start and another chance for Monnapule Saleng?

The Brazilians are back to resume their push for the Premier Soccer League title. They know that a win over the Chilli Boys at Loftus Versfeld on Friday will take them to the top of the table. Their coach will be hoping that most of his players returned from national duty fully fit.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Chippa United.

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