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Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United - Brayan Leon back to start and another chance for Monnapule Saleng?

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
R. Williams
M. Saleng
B. Leon
I. Rayners
T. Mokoena
A. Sales
K. Ndamane

The Brazilians are back to resume their push for the Premier Soccer League title. They know that a win over the Chilli Boys at Loftus Versfeld on Friday will take them to the top of the table. Their coach will be hoping that most of his players returned from national duty fully fit.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Chippa United.


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  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Masandawana custodian would be hoping conceding a goal against Panama will not weigh him down.

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  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Being a consistent performer, Mudau can always be trusted on the right side of defence.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Another trusted player by Cardoso who is equally effective in defending and attacking on the left flank.

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  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    The final months of the season are going to be crucial for Kekana in convincing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to be back in the national team setup.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    Straight from an impressive outing for Bafana against Panama in Durban, Ndamane has shown that he is improving by each game.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    A workhorse in the middle of the park, Mokoena can help neutralise Chippa in the engine room.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean was recently in scoring form from the midfield and he can be trusted to chip in with a goal or two.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    The Bafana star is back to his old self and has earned praise from both Broos and Cardoso.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian showed his quality immediately after arriving in the PSL and he is one of the league's most feared forwards.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Monnapule Saleng

    Saleng has gained enough rest after Cardoso feared that he was stretching his striker.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    This is a man keen to prove Broos that he deserves to go to the World Cup with Bafana and that could be motivating him.

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC