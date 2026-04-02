GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Chippa United.
Predicted XI Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United - Brayan Leon back to start and another chance for Monnapule Saleng?
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GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Masandawana custodian would be hoping conceding a goal against Panama will not weigh him down.
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RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
Being a consistent performer, Mudau can always be trusted on the right side of defence.
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LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Another trusted player by Cardoso who is equally effective in defending and attacking on the left flank.
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CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
The final months of the season are going to be crucial for Kekana in convincing Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to be back in the national team setup.
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CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
Straight from an impressive outing for Bafana against Panama in Durban, Ndamane has shown that he is improving by each game.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
A workhorse in the middle of the park, Mokoena can help neutralise Chippa in the engine room.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean was recently in scoring form from the midfield and he can be trusted to chip in with a goal or two.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams
The Bafana star is back to his old self and has earned praise from both Broos and Cardoso.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
RIGHT ATTACKER: Brayan Leon
The Colombian showed his quality immediately after arriving in the PSL and he is one of the league's most feared forwards.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Monnapule Saleng
Saleng has gained enough rest after Cardoso feared that he was stretching his striker.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners
This is a man keen to prove Broos that he deserves to go to the World Cup with Bafana and that could be motivating him.