Postmortem on Manqoba Mngqithi's exit at Mamelodi Sundowns - how he handled the media, relations with Bafana Bafana & dealing with Teboho Mokoena

GOAL examines what led to Manqoba Mngqithi's demise at Mamelodi Sundowns as he did not last for even half a season as head coach.

The warning signs were already there when Mngqithi struggled to find a way past Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-finals, and when Downs suffered a shock loss to Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League encounter.

However, the wheels truly came off when Sundowns were defeated by newly promoted Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final and found themselves sputtering in the Caf Champions League group stages.

It was clear that a change was needed, and Sundowns wasted no time in parting ways with Mngqithi, replacing him with Miguel Cardoso, whom much is expected from.

Article continues below

Mngqithi's time at the top was short-lived, lasting less than half a season.

In his 19 matches at the helm, Mngqithi recorded 13 wins, two draws, and four losses.

But those four losses came at the most inopportune times, with three of them having a direct impact on the club’s pursuit of silverware.

Join GOAL as we take a deep dive into the pivotal moments and explore exactly where things went wrong for Mngqithi during his brief, turbulent spell in charge of Masandawana.