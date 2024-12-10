Turning the page: Who is Miguel Cardoso and what does he bring to the table at Mamelodi Sundowns?

Mngqithi's tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns had been a rollercoaster, marked by mixed results since he took over from Rhulani Mokwena. During his brief stint as sole head coach, the Brazilians were knocked out of the MTN 8 semi-finals by Stellenbosch and suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.
However, it was their underwhelming Caf Champions League campaign that seemed to seal his fate. A goalless draw with AS Maniema Union, followed by a 1-1 stalemate against AS FAR Rabat, raised questions about the team’s direction.
With Cardoso stepping in to take charge, GOAL looks at what he brings to the table.