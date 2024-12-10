Turning the page: Who is Miguel Cardoso and what does he bring to the table at Mamelodi Sundowns?

The winds of change have blown through Chloorkop as the Portuguese coach has taken over the reins, succeeding Manqoba Mngqithi.

Mngqithi's tenure at Mamelodi Sundowns had been a rollercoaster, marked by mixed results since he took over from Rhulani Mokwena. During his brief stint as sole head coach, the Brazilians were knocked out of the MTN 8 semi-finals by Stellenbosch and suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

However, it was their underwhelming Caf Champions League campaign that seemed to seal his fate. A goalless draw with AS Maniema Union, followed by a 1-1 stalemate against AS FAR Rabat, raised questions about the team’s direction.

With Cardoso stepping in to take charge, GOAL looks at what he brings to the table.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱