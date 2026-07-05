Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘last dance’? Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon not convinced that Portuguese GOAT is done with World Cups despite being past his ‘peak’

Ahead of the knockout tie, Simon assessed the challenge of facing Ronaldo, pointing to the striker's remarkable efficiency inside the penalty area despite his advancing years.

"The Cristiano we have at the World Cup is not the same as six or seven years ago, when he was at his peak," Simon said, as quoted by O Jogo. "But we have to try to keep him as far away from the area as possible. In the Nations League final, he had a ball inside the area and scored. He has that goal-scoring ability that we would all like to have on our team.

"What Cristiano has is that, in the box, he turns himself around to finish, look for through passes, create space... He has great experience and teammates he's played with for a long time and understands everything perfectly. If he gets into the box, he's decisive. He reads these situations very well and we have to be prepared for everything."