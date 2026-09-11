Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho admits regret over Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke Le Roux's exit – ‘He could have tried to explore something else’

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has offered a candid assessment of Luke Le Roux's time at the club, acknowledging that the move ultimately failed to meet expectations for both the player and the team.

The South African international, who arrived with high hopes, recently saw his contract terminated by mutual consent before securing a move to Belgian Pro League outfit Cercle Brugge on a free transfer.

"It didn't work out for Luke over the time he was here," Mousinho told The News, per Soccer Laduma.

"He probably came in during difficult circumstances and could never quite get himself going. He came in late in the window, wasn't quite fit, and, when we did play him, by the time he got into the side we were in that run post the first international break when we weren’t performing particularly well," he added.



