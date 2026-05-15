Pitso Mosimane predicts the outcome of the CAF Champions League final - 'I won this thing with a team that does not compare to this current Sundowns one'

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to face Moroccan outfit AS FAR over two legs, starting at home this weekend before traveling to Rabat for the decisive return fixture.

This marks the Brazilians' second consecutive appearance in the final, while their coach Miguel Cardoso is remarkably leading a team into the showpiece event for the third year in a row.

In contrast, AS FAR are ending a 41-year drought by making their first final appearance since they won the previous iteration of the tournament in 1985.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mosimane was unequivocal about who he expects to lift the trophy.

"Sundowns will win. No question about it," Mosimane said.

"They have the players to win, right? And the coach has gained confidence from those two finals. Now he believes that he can win.

"But why shouldn’t they win it now? But if you don’t win it now…"