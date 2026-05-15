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Pitso Mosimane predicts the outcome of the CAF Champions League final - 'I won this thing with a team that does not compare to this current Sundowns one'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Mosimane backs Sundowns for continental crown
Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to face Moroccan outfit AS FAR over two legs, starting at home this weekend before traveling to Rabat for the decisive return fixture.
This marks the Brazilians' second consecutive appearance in the final, while their coach Miguel Cardoso is remarkably leading a team into the showpiece event for the third year in a row.
In contrast, AS FAR are ending a 41-year drought by making their first final appearance since they won the previous iteration of the tournament in 1985.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Mosimane was unequivocal about who he expects to lift the trophy.
"Sundowns will win. No question about it," Mosimane said.
"They have the players to win, right? And the coach has gained confidence from those two finals. Now he believes that he can win.
"But why shouldn’t they win it now? But if you don’t win it now…"
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Comparing the class of 2016 to the modern era
Mosimane, who remains the only coach to have delivered the Champions League star to Chloorkop back in 2016, raised eyebrows by suggesting that the current iteration of the squad is significantly stronger than the one he managed.
Despite the 2016 group containing several club legends, "Jingles" believes the depth and technical level of the current crop is on another level.
"I’m saying… remember I won this thing with a team that does not compare to this current Sundowns one," Mosimane explained.
"I had Wayne Arendse, Tiyani Mabunda, and Asavela Mbekile. Let’s be honest, those are the guys I took to the final.
"And then look at this current squad. Come on, man…"
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The challenge posed by AS FAR
While the South African giants enter the tie as favourites, Mosimane warned that the Moroccan side's structural discipline could prove to be a hurdle.
AS FAR have shown impressive form on their road to the final, and though they lack the recent pedigree of Sundowns in this competition, their tactical setup makes them a dangerous opponent over 180 minutes.
"Yeah, but the team they’re playing doesn’t have the experience of winning the Champions League.
"It’s not such a big team. Of course, it’s an organised team. And that could be the problem also," he continued.
"You know, the Champions League is like that. When you have organisation, you’re okay.
"But I’m saying… remember I won this thing with a team that does not compare to this current Sundowns one."
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What’s next for Sundowns?
With the domestic league campaign now behind them, the Brazilians have fully shifted their focus to continental football as they work to overcome the fatigue from a demanding finish to the Betway Premiership season.
AS FAR have benefited from a longer recovery period following their domestic commitments, while Sundowns still need to regain their energy ahead of the showdown.
The Brazilians will welcome AS FAR to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the first leg of the CAF Champions League final on May 17, aiming to secure a commanding advantage before the decisive return leg in Rabat on May 24.
A potential triumph, which would mark their second title in the competition, would likely ease the pain of Sundowns’ PSL disappointment.