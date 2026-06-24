Pitso Mosimane heavily linked with a sensational return to Egypt - 'He remains one of the names under serious consideration'

The legendary Pitso Mosimane is understood to be among the leading candidates for one of the biggest coaching jobs on the African continent.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor has been strongly linked with Egyptian side Pyramids FC, who are believed to be closing in on a decision regarding their next head coach.

Sources close to Soccer Laduma have indicated that Mosimane is one of the coaches being seriously considered by the club's hierarchy as they look to finalise their shortlist.

The Egyptian outfit is searching for a high-calibre replacement for Krunoslav Jurcic to lead their charge in domestic and continental competitions.