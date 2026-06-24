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Samuel Nkosi

Pitso Mosimane heavily linked with a sensational return to Egypt - 'He remains one of the names under serious consideration'

P. Mosimane
Pyramids FC
Premier Soccer League
Al Ahly
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The 61-year-old South African coach could be set for a return to the Egyptian Premier League as reports link the tactician with one of the continent's most ambitious clubs. The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has emerged as a frontrunner for a high-profile vacancy.

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    Pyramids FC identify Mosimane as top target

    The legendary Pitso Mosimane is understood to be among the leading candidates for one of the biggest coaching jobs on the African continent.

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor has been strongly linked with Egyptian side Pyramids FC, who are believed to be closing in on a decision regarding their next head coach.

    Sources close to Soccer Laduma have indicated that Mosimane is one of the coaches being seriously considered by the club's hierarchy as they look to finalise their shortlist.

    The Egyptian outfit is searching for a high-calibre replacement for Krunoslav Jurcic to lead their charge in domestic and continental competitions.

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  • Pitso Mosimane, April 2026Backpage

    Inside the search for a new head coach

    The pursuit of "Jingles" appears to be reaching a critical stage as the Cairo-based club narrows down its options.

    "It's one of the names that people close to the club have been talking about," a source revealed to Soccer Laduma.

    "The feeling is that Pyramids are now at an advanced stage of their search.

    "Even some agents have stopped putting forward coaches because they have been made aware that the club is close to making a decision.

    "Pitso remains one of the names under serious consideration."

    Mosimane’s previous success in the region makes him a natural fit for a side trying to muscle in on the duopoly of Al Ahly and Zamalek in Egyptian football.

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    A return to familiar territory

    Should Pyramids decide to appoint the highly respected South African tactician, it would mark a return to Egyptian football for Mosimane, where he enjoyed remarkable success during his time at Al Ahly.

    During his tenure with the Red Devils, he secured multiple CAF Champions League titles and various domestic honours, cementing his legacy as one of the best on the continent.

    Mosimane has been without a coaching role since his departure from Iranian side Esteghlal in January 2025.

    Despite his time away from the touchline, he remains one of the most sought-after coaches due to his impressive track record in both domestic and continental competitions.

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  • Pitso Mosimane, August 2025Pitso Mosimane, August 2025

    Ghana links and future prospects

    The latest development comes just weeks after Mosimane's name surfaced in discussions around the Ghana national team job.

    The Black Stars were understood to be assessing various options ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign before eventually turning their attention elsewhere, with former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz emerging as the preferred candidate to take the team to the World Cup.

    While no official announcement has been made, indications are that a decision from Pyramids could be imminent.

    The football world is watching closely to see if the man who conquered Africa with two different clubs will finally make his return to the spotlight in Egypt.