Pitso Mosimane calls on Egyptian 'brothers' to support Bafana Bafana against Eritrea in Cairo - 'The Red Devils must come to the match and support us'

Pitso Mosimane is arguably the most recognisable South African face in Egyptian football history, and he is now looking to leverage that fame to help Bafana Bafana secure three vital points.

Speaking to SAFA media ahead of the fixture, Mosimane highlighted the mutual respect that exists between the two nations, noting that Egyptian supporters are well-versed in the quality of South African talent.

He expressed his belief that the local crowd would be willing to adopt Bafana Bafana for ninety minutes.

"The Egyptian nation has very good knowledge of Bafana Bafana, the history, the national team has good history in Egypt, they know the players, they saw them in the World Cup, we are saying to the Egyptians, we are brothers," the head coach explained, per iDiski Times.



