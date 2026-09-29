Backpage
Pitso Mosimane calls on Egyptian 'brothers' to support Bafana Bafana against Eritrea in Cairo - 'The Red Devils must come to the match and support us'
- Backpagepix
Mosimane counts on Egyptian connection
Pitso Mosimane is arguably the most recognisable South African face in Egyptian football history, and he is now looking to leverage that fame to help Bafana Bafana secure three vital points.
Speaking to SAFA media ahead of the fixture, Mosimane highlighted the mutual respect that exists between the two nations, noting that Egyptian supporters are well-versed in the quality of South African talent.
He expressed his belief that the local crowd would be willing to adopt Bafana Bafana for ninety minutes.
"The Egyptian nation has very good knowledge of Bafana Bafana, the history, the national team has good history in Egypt, they know the players, they saw them in the World Cup, we are saying to the Egyptians, we are brothers," the head coach explained, per iDiski Times.
- Pyramids
Uniting fans for a common cause
While South African teams may find themselves facing Egyptian clubs and their passionate supporters in future continental competitions, Mosimane stressed that the current visit should be centred on unity, mutual respect and strengthening the relationship between the two footballing nations.
"We might be fighting again in a few days to come, but now that we are here, we have a very good history, even the coach Rhulani Mokwena is here, I was here.
"We have a very good foundation with the Egypt Federation," he added.
- backpagepix
Direct appeal to the Red Devils
Despite his call for general support, Mosimane saved his most passionate plea for the club where he enjoyed his greatest managerial successes.
The Al Ahly faithful, known globally for their intense devotion, hold a special place in the coach's heart, and he is calling on them to mobilise for the Bafana Bafana cause.
He directly addressed the supporters who once sang his name during his historic run in the Egyptian Premier League and the Champions League, hoping their presence will act as the "twelfth man" for his South African side.
"So, we hope the Egyptian supporters come to our match, and support us. I’m talking to the Red Devils, they must come to the match and support us and support me against Eritrea," Mosimane stated.
He further emphasized his request by using the local terminology for the supporters, saying: "Alahwy, I’m asking you to come and support."
This personalised touch is designed to resonate with the Ultras and the general fan base who still follow his career closely.
- Egypt
A brotherly bond beyond the pitch
Mosimane’s outreach did not stop with his former employers; he was equally inclusive of the Zamalek faithful, recognising that the appreciation for South African football is not limited to one side of the city.
He believes that the residents of Cairo, regardless of their domestic affiliations, recognise Bafana Bafana as a brotherly nation.
"Obviously, Zamalekians, they are good, they will come and support us, we need everyone to support us – they know us, we are brothers," Mosimane concluded.
As Bafana Bafana looks to navigate the complexities of away fixtures in neutral territories, Mosimane's diplomatic approach and his legendary status in North Africa could prove to be the deciding factor in securing a favourable result.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting