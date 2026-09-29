Pitso Mosimane backed to pick right starting XI for Bafana Bafana - 'It's got nothing to do with me as a spectator'

The dawn of the Pitso Mosimane era with the South African national team has been met with a mixture of celebration and scepticism.

While the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has hit the ground running in terms of results, he has not been immune to the demands of a vocal fan base.

Speaking to the media regarding the current climate around the national side, Palacios made it clear that the coach must be allowed to exert his authority without outside interference.

"How Pitso puts out in the line-up it's decided by Pitso, he is the coach, and its got nothing to do with me as a spectator," Palacios told KickOff.

"We need to support whichever player our coach picks to represent Bafana Bafana. If he makes mistakes he will correct them. The man in charge is Pitso Mosimane."



