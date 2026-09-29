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Pitso Mosimane backed to pick right starting XI for Bafana Bafana - 'It's got nothing to do with me as a spectator'
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Calls for patience with Mosimane
The dawn of the Pitso Mosimane era with the South African national team has been met with a mixture of celebration and scepticism.
While the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has hit the ground running in terms of results, he has not been immune to the demands of a vocal fan base.
Speaking to the media regarding the current climate around the national side, Palacios made it clear that the coach must be allowed to exert his authority without outside interference.
"How Pitso puts out in the line-up it's decided by Pitso, he is the coach, and its got nothing to do with me as a spectator," Palacios told KickOff.
"We need to support whichever player our coach picks to represent Bafana Bafana. If he makes mistakes he will correct them. The man in charge is Pitso Mosimane."
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Results over aesthetics
Following a 2-1 victory over Guinea, the narrative shifted from selection concerns to a perceived lack of clinical finishing.
Despite the win, critics pointed out that South Africa should have been more efficient in front of goal to avoid a tense finish.
Palacios, who has walked the same path as a national team coach, argued that in the high-stakes environment of international qualifiers, the final scoreline is the only metric that truly matters.
"Bafana Bafana is his responsibility, what you need in qualifiers is three points, and he did what was necessary by collecting the three points."
"You can play beautiful football and still lose points."
"So, what is important here is the result."
"The guy he is experienced, they must just allow him to do his job. It's normal for people to criticize," he added.
The sentiment reflects a pragmatic approach to the African qualifying landscape, where style points are rarely rewarded if they are not accompanied by a place at a major tournament.
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Tactical reaction and team spirit
One of the most encouraging aspects of the Guinea match was the way Bafana Bafana responded to adversity.
After conceding an equaliser, the team showed a level of resilience that has sometimes been lacking in previous campaigns. Mosimane’s ability to motivate his players to find a late winner has not gone unnoticed by those who understand the nuances of the game.
"What is important is he got all three points in our first match."
"The quick reaction from Pitso's team after Guinea equalised was very impressive for me."
"After all the qualifiers are played, the first thing we will be looking for is to see if we qualified not how we played," the veteran coach noted.
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The road ahead for Bafana Bafana
As South Africa continues its quest to return to the summit of African football, the pressure on Mosimane will likely intensify with every fixture.
The coach has already guided the team to a significant rise in the FIFA rankings, reaching a 15-year high, yet the demand for perfection remains.
Ultimately, the tenure of any Bafana Bafana coach is defined by their ability to navigate the unique challenges of the continent.
Mosimane is a student of the game who has famously been critical of his own team’s performances, often acknowledging the problems within the South African football structure himself.
By securing maximum points in his opening games, he has bought himself the time and space to address the clinical issues highlighted by his detractors.
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