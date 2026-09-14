Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lauded as 'world-class star' by Deportivo captain after scoring in fifth consecutive La Liga match

The goal established the striker as the first player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009 to score in each of the opening five matchdays of a La Liga campaign.

Reflecting on his team-mate's sensational form, Navarro was full of admiration when speaking to Movistar Plus: "Aubameyang is a world-class star. Everyone knows the calibre of player he is. The run of form he's on is impressive.

"We help him score goals as much as possible and try to make the most of his momentum. Hopefully he scores every single matchday. I'm very happy with his signing. He is a top-level player and brings so much to us.

"He has exceptional physical attributes. He has an athlete's body. He trains relentlessly. Watching him train is an example for all the young players. He has been impressive from day one, and we just need to enjoy having him."