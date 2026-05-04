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Phil Foden & Morgan Gibbs-White miss out! England legend names three No.10s he would take to 2026 World Cup amid fierce battle for playmaking berths
The date Tuchel needs to name his 26-man World Cup squad by
England have completed their pre-tournament preparations - having made light work of a faultless qualification campaign - and Tuchel will need to settle upon a 26-man party by May 30.
Plenty of seats on that plane are up for grabs, but the fight to fill certain positions is more congested than others. That is definitely the case when it comes to a deep pool of talent in the No.10 department.
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Bellingham could drop deeper behind a No.10
The expectation is, despite the odd question being asked of his relationship with Tuchel, that Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Jude Bellingham will get the nod. He may be taken as more of a No.8 that is capable of driving the Three Lions forward from the middle of the park.
When it comes to more advanced roles, Eberechi Eze is another name in the mix. He has rediscovered his spark at Arsenal over recent weeks, while seeing Foden - once a shoo-in for selection - struggle for starts and form at Premier League title-chasing Manchester City.
Gibbs-White is another that has come alive with a flurry of goals for Nottingham Forest, but Waddle believes that surge may have arrived too late in which to oust more established internationals from the England ranks.
Which No.10s will England go with if three make the cut?
Waddle, who earned 62 caps for the Three Lions - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - told GOAL when asked who he would take if asked to make a difficult selection call: “For me, Rogers has been the most consistent of them all. I've watched him quite a lot. I think he's mobile, strong, full of confidence at the minute. I don't know whether his legs will keep going. He's played a lot of football. I don't know if he'll be tired come the World Cup.
“I like Palmer. He's not having a great time with Chelsea as a team. I'm not just digging Palmer out, but he's vital to the team and he's been very inconsistent this season. Had a great start to the season and then dropped off, got injured a little bit, and he's been hit and miss since then.
“I like Eze at Arsenal but he doesn't get enough game time for me at Arsenal. I like his technique, his talent. I think he's got a great vision about him. He's got really fantastic technique.
“Bellingham, for me, he could play as a midfield player - he's got the legs, I wouldn't play him as a 10. I know he can score, he's got the legs to get into the box, he can cover ground. He's a very simple player - gets it, gives it, runs.
“If you look at creativity, I'd go down the road of Rogers, Palmer and Eze. I think Phil Foden, unfortunately, time has caught up with him - energy levels, injury levels, whatever, he's just not been the same this season as what we saw of Phil Foden over the years.
“I read not long back, somebody wrote that he might not even be on the plane. I think there’s a fair chance he might not be. He's not played well in the City shirt this season. We know he's had good times at City, but at this point in time, I think there are players ahead of him for that 10 shirt.”
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England looking to end 60 years of hurt at 2026 World Cup
Tuchel has tended to show faith in tried and tested performers that boast big-game experience, which offers some hope to Foden. He could finish the season with a flourish at club level, picking up major silverware in the process, and justify a World Cup call.
Eze would be something of a surprise selection, given the names he is up against, but wildcards are always useful and any untimely injuries also need to be factored into the equation before Tuchel pieces together a squad that he believes is capable of bringing 60 years of international hurt to a close.