Phil Foden & Morgan Gibbs-White miss out! England legend names three No.10s he would take to 2026 World Cup amid fierce battle for playmaking berths

Waddle, who earned 62 caps for the Three Lions - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - told GOAL when asked who he would take if asked to make a difficult selection call: “For me, Rogers has been the most consistent of them all. I've watched him quite a lot. I think he's mobile, strong, full of confidence at the minute. I don't know whether his legs will keep going. He's played a lot of football. I don't know if he'll be tired come the World Cup.

“I like Palmer. He's not having a great time with Chelsea as a team. I'm not just digging Palmer out, but he's vital to the team and he's been very inconsistent this season. Had a great start to the season and then dropped off, got injured a little bit, and he's been hit and miss since then.

“I like Eze at Arsenal but he doesn't get enough game time for me at Arsenal. I like his technique, his talent. I think he's got a great vision about him. He's got really fantastic technique.

“Bellingham, for me, he could play as a midfield player - he's got the legs, I wouldn't play him as a 10. I know he can score, he's got the legs to get into the box, he can cover ground. He's a very simple player - gets it, gives it, runs.

“If you look at creativity, I'd go down the road of Rogers, Palmer and Eze. I think Phil Foden, unfortunately, time has caught up with him - energy levels, injury levels, whatever, he's just not been the same this season as what we saw of Phil Foden over the years.

“I read not long back, somebody wrote that he might not even be on the plane. I think there’s a fair chance he might not be. He's not played well in the City shirt this season. We know he's had good times at City, but at this point in time, I think there are players ahead of him for that 10 shirt.”