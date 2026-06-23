Peter Shalulile urged to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns for another season – 'He knows that he must break this record’
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A legendary record within reach
Peter Shalulile finds himself at a crossroads at Mamelodi Sundowns following a season that many have described as his most difficult since joining the club six years ago.
However, the Namibian international is on the verge of etched-in-stone history, sitting just four goals away from eclipsing Daniel Mudau’s era-defining scoring record for the club.
While Shalulile already holds the PSL all-time top scorer record with 134 goals across his career in South African top-flight football, his specific tally for Sundowns stands at 107.
Mudau, who remains the benchmark for the Tshwane giants with 110 goals in the PSL era, believes there is only one man fit to take his crown.
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Mudau issues a direct challenge
Daniel Mudau has not been shy about his desire to see Shalulile stay and complete the mission.
The Masandawana icon revealed that he has maintained a close dialogue with the forward to ensure he understands the magnitude of the milestone sitting right in front of him.
Records are part of the game's evolution, and Mudau is ready to see his own surpassed after two decades.
"I know and I talk to him so seeing him bang those goals, I have told him and he knows that he must break this record," Mudau, who retired over 20 years ago, told KickOff.
"Records are there to be broken and can’t stay there forever. Peter is a hard-working person and a striker that wants to win."
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The gold standard of professionalism
Beyond the statistics, Mudau was quick to highlight the psychological and professional attributes that make Shalulile a unique talent in the Betway Premiership.
Despite recent injury setbacks that disrupted his rhythm, the former Highlands Park man is praised for a work ethic that remains unmatched by many of his contemporaries in the league.
"After training when all the other boys leave, he remains behind and takes balls for shooting," Mudau said.
"I know some injuries have disturbed him but the level that this boy has set.
"The standard that he has set for our strikers I wish that these other boys can follow his steps," Mudau explained.
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An uncertain future at Chloorkop
The calls for Shalulile to stay come at a time of transition for Sundowns, with the club making adjustments to its technical team and squad composition.
While some sections of the fanbase have questioned whether the striker’s best days are behind him, Mudau insists that his hunger and coachability are assets that the club cannot afford to lose easily.
"He doesn’t get tired of training.
"He doesn’t get tired of listening and teaching himself.
"That is how Peter Shalulile is," said Mudau.
With the chance to officially become the greatest goalscorer in Mamelodi Sundowns' modern history, the upcoming transfer window will determine if Shalulile chooses to chase that final piece of legendary status.