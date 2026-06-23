Peter Shalulile urged to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns for another season – 'He knows that he must break this record’

Peter Shalulile finds himself at a crossroads at Mamelodi Sundowns following a season that many have described as his most difficult since joining the club six years ago.

However, the Namibian international is on the verge of etched-in-stone history, sitting just four goals away from eclipsing Daniel Mudau’s era-defining scoring record for the club.

While Shalulile already holds the PSL all-time top scorer record with 134 goals across his career in South African top-flight football, his specific tally for Sundowns stands at 107.

Mudau, who remains the benchmark for the Tshwane giants with 110 goals in the PSL era, believes there is only one man fit to take his crown.