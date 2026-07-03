Peter Shalulile recommended to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'He has a lot to offer'

Da Gama has revealed what he believes will help the hard-running player easily fit in at both Soweto giants and give him a chance to test his skills in one of the biggest derbies on the continent.

Having witnessed the player's work ethic firsthand, Da Gama is convinced Shalulile remains a top-tier asset.

"I definitely believe it's Chiefs or Pirates for Shalulile, it's one of the two," says Da Gama, speaking to KickOff.

"I recommend him to go anywhere between the two teams.

"That boy has something others don't.

"He is special.

"It's just a pity Sundowns might have enough players, but he is a quality player. He has a lot to offer them."



