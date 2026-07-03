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Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Peter Shalulile recommended to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'He has a lot to offer'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
P. Shalulile
Namibia
Highlands Park
O. Da Gama

Former Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama has issued a clear message to South Africa’s biggest clubs regarding the future of the Namibia international. Following the confirmation of the striker's departure from Masandawana, the man who first brought him to the PSL believes a move to Soweto is the only logical next step.

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Soweto giants urged to act quickly

    Owen Da Gama has advised both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to go for Peter Shalulile’ signature.

    The Namibian marksman is now officially on the market, ending a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop that saw him break numerous scoring records.

    With his pedigree well-established in the Premier Soccer League, the race for his signature is expected to heat up as the Soweto giants look to bolster their respective attacking departments.


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  • Owen Da Gama, Highlands ParkBackpagepix

    Da Gama highlights 'special' quality

    Da Gama has revealed what he believes will help the hard-running player easily fit in at both Soweto giants and give him a chance to test his skills in one of the biggest derbies on the continent.

    Having witnessed the player's work ethic firsthand, Da Gama is convinced Shalulile remains a top-tier asset.

    "I definitely believe it's Chiefs or Pirates for Shalulile, it's one of the two," says Da Gama, speaking to KickOff.

    "I recommend him to go anywhere between the two teams.

    "That boy has something others don't.

    "He is special.

    "It's just a pity Sundowns might have enough players, but he is a quality player. He has a lot to offer them."


  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Proven track record in South Africa

    While many foreign strikers struggle to adapt to the rigours of the South African top flight, Shalulile arrives as a finished product with nothing left to prove to local scouts.

    Da Gama described Shalulile as a special player who has broken many records.

    “He brings a pedigree, he proved he's a top goalscorer," he added.

    "He is not just another striker from another country trying to prove himself.

    "He's already proven himself."


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  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    A long career ahead for the Namibian

    Despite being 32, Da Gama believes that Shalulile's professional lifestyle and fitness levels mean he has a decade or more of football left in him.

    The coach insists that whichever club secures his services will be gaining a model professional who leads by example on and off the pitch.

    "It doesn't matter where he goes, he will fit in anywhere.

    "He's a very disciplined player, a very humble boy.

    "It depends which team wants him.

    "He doesn't need to choose. If Chiefs want him and Pirates don’t, or vice versa, his agent must make something happen.

    "If you sign him, you bring in a very disciplined player.

    "That boy can play up to age 45."