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Peter Shalulile recommended to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates after Mamelodi Sundowns exit - 'He has a lot to offer'
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Soweto giants urged to act quickly
Owen Da Gama has advised both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to go for Peter Shalulile’ signature.
The Namibian marksman is now officially on the market, ending a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop that saw him break numerous scoring records.
With his pedigree well-established in the Premier Soccer League, the race for his signature is expected to heat up as the Soweto giants look to bolster their respective attacking departments.
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Da Gama highlights 'special' quality
Da Gama has revealed what he believes will help the hard-running player easily fit in at both Soweto giants and give him a chance to test his skills in one of the biggest derbies on the continent.
Having witnessed the player's work ethic firsthand, Da Gama is convinced Shalulile remains a top-tier asset.
"I definitely believe it's Chiefs or Pirates for Shalulile, it's one of the two," says Da Gama, speaking to KickOff.
"I recommend him to go anywhere between the two teams.
"That boy has something others don't.
"He is special.
"It's just a pity Sundowns might have enough players, but he is a quality player. He has a lot to offer them."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Proven track record in South Africa
While many foreign strikers struggle to adapt to the rigours of the South African top flight, Shalulile arrives as a finished product with nothing left to prove to local scouts.
Da Gama described Shalulile as a special player who has broken many records.
“He brings a pedigree, he proved he's a top goalscorer," he added.
"He is not just another striker from another country trying to prove himself.
"He's already proven himself."
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A long career ahead for the Namibian
Despite being 32, Da Gama believes that Shalulile's professional lifestyle and fitness levels mean he has a decade or more of football left in him.
The coach insists that whichever club secures his services will be gaining a model professional who leads by example on and off the pitch.
"It doesn't matter where he goes, he will fit in anywhere.
"He's a very disciplined player, a very humble boy.
"It depends which team wants him.
"He doesn't need to choose. If Chiefs want him and Pirates don’t, or vice versa, his agent must make something happen.
"If you sign him, you bring in a very disciplined player.
"That boy can play up to age 45."
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