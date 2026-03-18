Whilst the usual post-match exchange took place between the two teams following Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory, with most of the players congratulating one another, Rüdiger clearly felt the need to clear the air. As Guardiola shook hands with several Real Madrid players, including Dean Huijsen, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior, the Germany international suddenly appeared in front of him.
Translated by
Pep Guardiola responded with a kiss: Antonio Rüdiger causes a stir at Real Madrid once again with a bizarre incident
Strange scenes ensued. Rüdiger and Guardiola initially shook hands as well, before the centre-back moved quite close to the City manager. Just as Guardiola was about to turn away, Rüdiger continued to hold his hand.
Guardiola’s friendly smile vanished, prompting a brief exchange of words. No details of the conversation are available. However, the events that followed suggest that it was certainly of a serious nature. First, Nathan Ake pushed Rüdiger away with a gentle nudge, before Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa also intervened and gestured emphatically to move his player away from Guardiola.
As Rüdiger looked back at Guardiola once more, he held his hand over his mouth. The former Bayern Munich manager walked away, grimacing slightly and blowing a kiss in his direction.
- Getty Images Sport
This isn’t the first time Rüdiger has attracted negative attention
Rüdiger is thus once again at the centre of attention for reasons unrelated to the game itself. Only recently, Diego Rico of Getafe accused him, following a controversial foul, of deliberately trying to hurt him. In his view, Rüdiger had tried to “smash his face in”. Rüdiger, however, firmly rejected the allegations on Monday: “If I’d fouled him on purpose, I would have injured him. I spoke to him after the match. You can’t just look at a single frame. I like to play hard. But I have limits that I don’t cross. That’s why I think the comments were a bit over the top.”
In April 2025, Rüdiger had also made negative headlines when, during the Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona, he threw a roll of tape at the referee and insulted the official. He was handed a six-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation. A debate ensued, prompting Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann to issue a statement. "The limit has been reached. He shouldn’t allow himself to go any further, otherwise there will be more serious consequences," he said at the time.
Will Rüdiger return to the German national team?
Meanwhile, all eyes are on whether Rüdiger will return to the German national team this coming Thursday. The long-serving defensive stalwart missed the last two training camps due to a thigh injury. In his much-discussed interview with *kicker*, Nagelsmann also left open the question of whether he would select Rüdiger for the crucial friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana at the end of March.
Nagelsmann emphasised that Rüdiger’s physical condition will ultimately be the deciding factor: “Antonio has to be 100 per cent fit and healthy. If he has niggles, which he’s had from time to time with us too, he won’t reach his performance limit, and that doesn’t make sense. But he’s well on the way.”
Following his knee injury in January, Rüdiger has been a regular in Real’s starting line-up again since mid-February. He played the full 90 minutes in both matches against Man City.
Antonio Rüdiger: Performance statistics for Real Madrid this season
Games 17 Minutes played 1,425 Goals 1 Assists 0
Frequently asked questions
Real Madrid wurde am 6. März 1902 gegründet. Der Verein trug zunächst den Namen Madrid Football Club. Den Zusatz "Real" erhielt der Verein erst 1920 durch König Alfons XIII.
Real Madrid hat keinen einzelnen Eigentümer, sondern gehört als eingetragener Verein seinen Mitgliedern, den sogenannten "Socios". Aktueller Präsident ist Florentino Perez.
Das Stadion von Real Madrid heißt offiziell nur noch "Bernabeu". Der frühere Name "Estadio Santiago Bernabeu" wird zwar weiterhin verwendet, ist jedoch nicht mehr die offizielle Bezeichnung.
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Real Madrid hat insgesamt 103 Titel gewonnen. Der Klub triumphierte neunmal in der Champions League sowie sechsmal im Europapokal der Landesmeister. Hinzu kommen 36 spanische Meisterschaften und 20 Siege im spanischen Pokal. Außerdem gewann Real Madrid 13-mal den spanischen Superpokal und sechsmal den UEFA Super Cup. Auf internationaler Ebene stehen zudem zwei UEFA-Cup-Siege, fünf FIFA-Klub-Weltmeistertitel, ein Titel im FIFA-Interkontinental-Pokal sowie drei Weltpokalsiege zu Buche. Abgerundet wird die Titelsammlung durch zwei Erfolge in der Copa Eva Duarte.
Real Madrid ist mit 36 spanischen Meisterschaften alleiniger Rekordhalter und damit der erfolgreichste Klub in La Liga.
Der Spieler mit den meisten Spielen für Real Madrid ist Raul Gonzalez. Er absolvierte 741 Pflichtspiele für die Königlichen.
Der beste Torschütze in der Geschichte von Real Madrid ist Cristiano Ronaldo. Er erzielte 450 Tore in 438 Pflichtspielen für die Königlichen.
Für Real Madrid haben im Laufe der Geschichte zahlreiche der größten Stars des Weltfußballs gespielt. Zu den bekanntesten zählen Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazario, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Roberto Carlos, Xabi Alonso, Michael Laudrup, Ferenc Puskas und Clarence Seedorf.
Real Madrid wurde im Laufe seiner Geschichte von zahlreichen berühmten und prägenden Trainern betreut. Zu den bekanntesten zählen Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Vicente del Bosque, Jose Mourinho und Fabio Capello.
"Los Blancos" ist der Spitzname von Real Madrid. In Deutschland nennt man sie auch "Die Königlichen".