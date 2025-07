GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's fourth match of their tour of the Netherlands against their Eredivisie opponents on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs would be keen on ending a losing streak in their friendly matches when they meet PEC Zwolle in Meppel on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants have played three friendly games so far and lost all of them, including a heavy 4-0 defeat by Utrecht.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zwolle and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.