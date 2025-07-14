Hit or miss? Have a look at leaked Kaizer Chiefs home and away jerseys for 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign
Teams are preparing for the forthcoming edition in all aspects as they work on meeting their targets; however, they will do that with a brand new look, which has already been leaked to the public.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chiefs are shaping up for the new season
- They are currently in Europe for pre-season
- Have a look at the leaked jersey