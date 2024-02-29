The sad demise of Paul Pogba: From his ill-fated Manchester United return to a failed drug test at Juventus

GOAL tracks the Frenchman's fall from grace since becoming the most expensive player in history when he moved to Old Trafford in 2016

Juventus star Paul Pogba has been banned for four years for failing a drug test, meaning the top-flight career of one of the game's most gifted players is set to come to a sad, ignominious end.

Indeed, while there were always doubts over Pogba's temperament, his talent was never up for dispute. On the contrary, it was obvious from his time in the Le Havre youth academy, which is why Manchester United signed him - in acrimonious circumstances - when he was still only 16.

Of course, he would leave Old Trafford under a cloud too, with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson furious with the role Mino Raiola played in his client running down his contract before joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

Article continues below

The Scot's outrage was understandable, as Pogba quickly established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world during his time in Turin. So, when he agreed to return to Manchester in 2016, he did so to great fanfare.

The stage was set for Pogba to prove himself an all-time great. Unfortunately, while he managed to win the World Cup with France during his second spell at Old Trafford, the transfer ultimately proved a disaster and, bar that memorable month in Russia in 2018, he would never really be the same player again at club level.