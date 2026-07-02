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Patrice Motsepe backs Africa to make World Cup history - 'It's going to be competitive, but we are always optimistic'
- Getty Images Sport
A historic campaign for Africa
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has proven to be a landmark tournament for African football, with the continent enjoying unprecedented success on the world stage.
An impressive nine of the ten African teams advanced from the group stage to the Round of 32, highlighting the growing strength and competitiveness of African football.
While two have since exited the competition in the knockout rounds, Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Algeria, Egypt, Cape Verde, and Ghana remain in contention, ensuring Africa's hopes of a deep World Cup run are still very much alive.
Motsepe sets sights on the ultimate prize
Reflecting on the progress made during his tenure, Patrice Motsepe was bullish about the future, suggesting that the gap between Africa and the traditional powerhouses of Europe and South America is closing.
The CAF president believes that the current level of success is merely a stepping stone toward the grandest trophy in sports.
"It's going to be competitive, but you know, we are always optimistic.
"And that's why, as a starting point, we are confident that at some stage, an African nation will be the champions of the world," Motsepe told CNN.
This optimism is backed by a new format that has allowed more African nations to showcase their pedigree on the global stage than ever before.
- AFP
Investment and development as key pillars
Despite his confidence, Motsepe was quick to point out that winning a World Cup will not happen by accident.
He emphasised that sustained success requires a structural overhaul of how football is managed at the grassroots and professional levels within the continent’s various member associations.
"But that requires investment in both football for boys and football for girls, starting at the school level, partnerships with the governments, partnerships with the private sector, and also paying our players and our coaches very, very well," he explained.
The goal is to ensure that the best African talent remains supported and incentivised to perform at their peak for their respective national teams.
- Getty Images Sport
Recognising Africa's global influence
The CAF president also took a moment to highlight the historical impact African players have had on the sport.
For decades, the continent has exported elite talent to the top European leagues, a trend that Motsepe believes has laid the foundation for national team success today.
"African football has been recognised for many years.
"I mean, we've produced some of the best football players in the world from the continent, enormously talented, have done very well in Europe, and some have even gone to other parts of the world, North America," he added.
With the bar now raised to nine teams reaching the knockouts, the expectation is that an African semi-finalist or finalist is no longer a miracle, but an eventuality.