The 2026 FIFA World Cup has proven to be a landmark tournament for African football, with the continent enjoying unprecedented success on the world stage.

An impressive nine of the ten African teams advanced from the group stage to the Round of 32, highlighting the growing strength and competitiveness of African football.

While two have since exited the competition in the knockout rounds, Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Algeria, Egypt, Cape Verde, and Ghana remain in contention, ensuring Africa's hopes of a deep World Cup run are still very much alive.







