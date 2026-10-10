Alberto Gilardino, Parma manager, spoke to DAZN after the 3-0 defeat away to Inter: "We started well, with cohesion, energy and good passing: we created situations, then naturally if you make naive mistakes at San Siro and after 20 minutes you are 2-0 down, everything becomes more difficult. I am angrier about the third goal, but there is positive feedback: the lads showed great willingness and it was clear to see. We have changed the way we work, it will take time: there is work to be done, we are here for this".
Parma, Gilardino: “Lontani can become a top-class central midfielder”
Gilardino continued, as reported by FcInter1908: "Lontani can become a great central midfielder, he has a burst of pace: he also has the legs to defend. We have plenty of numbers up front. Bernabè can play as a central midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker: he has played many roles and has great qualities. I tried him as a playmaker, but he can play in several positions."
He added: "We have been working with this attitude for ten days, it is not easy to give the team an identity quickly: there were good signs in such a heavy defeat. There is disappointment, but this is the path: we have to grow and understand the moments. Today, at times, we did it well and at other times less well."
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