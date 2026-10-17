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Moataz Elgammal

Paris Saint Germain player ratings vs Strasbourg: Subs Dembele and Doue secure vital comeback win

Player ratings
Luis Enrique
O. Dembele
D. Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain’s tactical flexibility was put to the ultimate test in Alsace as they secured a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over Strasbourg. The opening period was defined by the hosts' high-intensity pressing, which bore fruit in the 17th minute when Giovanni Reyna found the net following a well-constructed move involving Gessime Yassine. Although the visitors dominated possession, they lacked the verticality required to break down the low block, heading into the interval with significant work to do.

The second half saw Luis Enrique turn to his bench to inject urgency into a stagnant attack. Despite a moment of major frustration when Ousmane Dembélé dragged his 72nd-minute penalty wide, the winger refused to be deterred. The Parisians eventually breached the wall in the 77th minute through Illia Zabarnyi, before Dembélé completed the comeback in the 85th minute.

A stoppage-time strike from Désiré Doué in the 93rd minute (90'+3) added gloss to a scoreline that reflected PSG’s eventual dominance. The vital win propels Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 points, leaving Strasbourg in 12th place with 7 points. Here are the Paris Saint-Germain player ratings:

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov - 8/10

    Matvey Safonov was kept busy despite his team's dominance of the ball, making seven crucial saves to keep the deficit manageable. Safonov could do little about the early opener but was highly reliable between the sticks.

    Warren Zaïre-Emery - 7/10

    Deployed as a right-back, Warren Zaïre-Emery was the engine room on the flank, constantly recycling possession and attempting to drive forward. While Zaïre-Emery lacked a killer final ball today, his composure ensured control over the tempo.

    Illia Zabarnyi - 8/10

    A pivotal performance from Illia Zabarnyi. While the centre-back had a testing time dealing with counter-attacks in the first half, Zabarnyi rose highest in the 77th minute to head home the equaliser from a cross.

    Lucas Hernández - 7/10

    Solid enough in the physical duels, Lucas Hernández provided a steady platform for the build-up play. Hernández played the full match and anchored the backline effectively as the formation shifted late in the game.

    Lucas Digne - 5/10

    A difficult afternoon for Lucas Digne. The veteran left-back struggled to offer the overlapping threat required to stretch the narrow defensive shape and Digne was hooked early in the second half.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGAFP

    Midfield

    Lucas Beraldo - 6.5/10

    Operating in the midfield, Lucas Beraldo was tidy on the ball but lacked the defensive assertiveness needed to shut down early momentum. Beraldo was part of a double change shortly after the break.

    João Neves - 7/10

    João Neves showed flashes of immense potential with some incisive progressive passes, but was often crowded out. Neves worked hard defensively before making way in the 63rd minute.

    Dro Fernández - 7.5/10

    An impressive outing for Dro Fernández, who created multiple chances and was highly rated for his technical quality. Fernández linked the play well but was substituted to allow for a more direct attacking approach.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGAFP

    Attack

    Maghnes Akliouche - 6.5/10

    Maghnes Akliouche showed intelligence in his positioning but lacked the end product today. Akliouche missed a huge chance in the 9th minute and had another dangerous shot saved late on.

    Ferran Torres - 7/10

    A game of persistence for Ferran Torres. The Spaniard provided the assist for the final goal in stoppage time, rewarding his tireless running. Torres created vital gaps for teammates to exploit.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 7/10

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was an active threat on the left wing, creating several openings before being withdrawn. Kvaratskhelia looked sharp but the final connection was missing.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-STRASBOURG-PSGAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Nuno Mendes - 7/10

    Brought on in the 53rd minute, Nuno Mendes immediately provided much-needed width to the team. Mendes forced the opposition deeper with his pace.

    Vitinha - 7/10

    The introduction of Vitinha in the 54th minute brought much-needed control to the midfield. Vitinha was highly effective at progressing the ball through the lines.

    Désiré Doué - 8/10

    A high-impact cameo from Désiré Doué. Doué added energy and capped off the performance with a well-taken goal in the 93rd minute.

    Ousmane Dembélé - 9/10

    The undisputed game-changer. Despite missing a penalty, Dembélé responded by assisting the equaliser and then scoring the winner. Dembélé provided a masterclass in mental resilience.

    Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

    Hakimi provided another dimension on the right flank after his introduction. Hakimi forced the wing-backs into a purely defensive role.

    Luis Enrique - 8/10

    Manager Luis Enrique deserves immense credit for his proactive substitutions. Enrique completely altered the flow of the match with his changes, ultimately overwhelming the opposition.

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