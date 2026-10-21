Paris Saint-Germain will be without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia until next year. The former AC Milan forward came off in the 59th minute of the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona after a challenge with Xavi Espart. He suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Paris Saint-Germain: Kvaratskhelia suffers cruciate ligament tear. How are Dembelé and Marquinhos?
“Risks a nine-month lay-off”
After the match, Spanish physiotherapist Angel Villanueva, who specialises in cruciate ligament rehabilitation, knee injuries and return to sport, assessed the injury: "The impact clearly shows forced valgus of his right knee, with the foot planted and loading in a closed kinetic chain. This pattern is typical of combined ACL + MCL injuries (anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, editor's note). Time out: 9 months."
PSG’s statement
"Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday's match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days."
How are Dembélé and Marquinhos?
Paris Saint-Germain have provided an update on the other players injured yesterday, Dembelé and Marquinhos, but have not specified recovery times.
- With an injury to his left thigh, Ousmane Dembélé will undergo treatment in the coming weeks.
- Marquinhos will undergo treatment in the coming weeks for an injury to his right thigh.
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