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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
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Paris Saint-Germain: Kvaratskhelia suffers cruciate ligament tear. How are Dembelé and Marquinhos?

K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia until next year. The former AC Milan forward came off in the 59th minute of the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona after a challenge with Xavi Espart. He suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

  • “Risks a nine-month lay-off”

    After the match, Spanish physiotherapist Angel Villanueva, who specialises in cruciate ligament rehabilitation, knee injuries and return to sport, assessed the injury: "The impact clearly shows forced valgus of his right knee, with the foot planted and loading in a closed kinetic chain. This pattern is typical of combined ACL + MCL injuries (anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, editor's note). Time out: 9 months."


  • PSG’s statement

    "Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday's match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days."

  • How are Dembélé and Marquinhos?

    Paris Saint-Germain have provided an update on the other players injured yesterday, Dembelé and Marquinhos, but have not specified recovery times.


    - With an injury to his left thigh, Ousmane Dembélé will undergo treatment in the coming weeks.


    - Marquinhos will undergo treatment in the coming weeks for an injury to his right thigh.

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