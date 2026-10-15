AFP
Ousmane Dembele laughs off critics after starring in PSG's Champions League triumph over Man City
A humorous response to recent criticism
PSG produced one of their finest European performances in recent memory, dismantling Man City at the Etihad Stadium. Dembele, who has faced significant scrutiny following his performances for France during the international break, was at the heart of the action, scoring a vital goal to help the Ligue 1 champions reclaim top spot in their group. When pressed on whether his goal was a specific response to the backlash he received during the Nations League, Dembele opted for humor over hostility. Instead of engaging in a war of words, he joked about his recent time off, showing a relaxed mental state that reflected his confidence on the field.
"No, not at all. There was the break and I went on holiday afterwards. In fact, I might ask for more holidays if possible (laughs). We know that the team has a lot of quality. It was a good match against a great City team. We really had a lot of space, we knew how to play very well, especially in the first half, we were really efficient in the box. In the second, we relaxed, and when you relax, you pay the price," Dembele said during the surreal exchange, as quoted bt Foot Mercato.
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Handling long-term scrutiny with ease
Dembele has long been a lightning rod for debate in both France and Spain, but his longevity at the highest level has built a thick skin. During the interview, he even shared a light-hearted moment with former City star Samir Nasri, who offered his congratulations. Dembele acknowledged that being the subject of public debate is simply part of his professional reality, something he has grown accustomed to over the past decade.
"I've been criticized for ten years, that's not going to change! Thank you Samir, we know what it is. It was a good match. I take a lot of pleasure in playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, especially when I come back from holiday, it's really a pleasure. Yes, if it's possible, until the month of March. It's the coach who decides (laughs)," Dembele joked, clearly relishing the post-match atmosphere after such a significant result.
Clinical Dembele ignores outside noise
The 29-year-old’s clinical edge was a highlight of a dominant first half where the visitors exploited the gaps left by Enzo Maresca's side. Despite a late rally from the Premier League champions, PSG's early efficiency proved decisive. Dembele’s ability to step up in high-stakes European fixtures continues to be a vital asset for Luis Enrique, regardless of the noise surrounding his consistency in a national team shirt. The victory serves as the perfect preparation for their upcoming showdown against Barcelona.
The winger was quick to dismiss any suggestions that outside pressure had affected the squad. "We don't care at all that people doubted us. It's only October, it's only the second Champions League match, we remain focused. We know that in the first part of the season, you have to be on track and prepare for what's next. We had a good first half, in the second, it was more difficult because we relaxed. We shouldn't have. We will remember the positive," he noted.
- AFP
Looking ahead to Champions League goals
While the mood was celebratory, Dembele remains focused on the long-term objectives for the Parisian club. The new Champions League format requires sustained excellence to avoid the play-off round, and the winger is well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. He emphasized the importance of maintaining their current momentum across all competitions as the season begins to intensify.
The forward has made his objectives clear, as he wants to finish in the top 8 of the revamped league phase. He elaborated on the team's mindset by stating: "We take it match by match, we stay focused, we want to finish in the top 8, but we know that in October and March, it's not the same story. We take a lot of pleasure when we play like that. We want to be high-performing in every match, today was a great away match against the leaders of the Premier League. We have to navigate this first part of the season well, move up the Ligue 1 standings and finish in the top 8, nothing else," he noted.
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