Ousmane Dembele laughs off critics after starring in PSG's Champions League triumph over Man City

PSG produced one of their finest European performances in recent memory, dismantling Man City at the Etihad Stadium. Dembele, who has faced significant scrutiny following his performances for France during the international break, was at the heart of the action, scoring a vital goal to help the Ligue 1 champions reclaim top spot in their group. When pressed on whether his goal was a specific response to the backlash he received during the Nations League, Dembele opted for humor over hostility. Instead of engaging in a war of words, he joked about his recent time off, showing a relaxed mental state that reflected his confidence on the field.

"No, not at all. There was the break and I went on holiday afterwards. In fact, I might ask for more holidays if possible (laughs). We know that the team has a lot of quality. It was a good match against a great City team. We really had a lot of space, we knew how to play very well, especially in the first half, we were really efficient in the box. In the second, we relaxed, and when you relax, you pay the price," Dembele said during the surreal exchange, as quoted bt Foot Mercato.