Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates will welcome Marumo Gallants for a Premier Soccer League showdown on February 14 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

This is a chance for the Soweto giants to solidify their position at the top of the table because a win will see them go six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs' title race rivals – Downs and Kaizer Chiefs – will be concentrating on the CAF duties this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.