Relebohile Mofokeng and Khumbulani Ncube, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Buccaneers are set for yet another top-flight test as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa visit. The league leaders enjoy a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, and this is a testament to how solid they have become since they last lost a game. Indeed, their last defeat came in the CAF Champions League when Saint-Eloi Lupopo eliminated them in a post-match penalty shootout contest in October 2025.

Orlando Pirates will welcome Marumo Gallants for a Premier Soccer League showdown on February 14 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

This is a chance for the Soweto giants to solidify their position at the top of the table because a win will see them go six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs' title race rivals – Downs and Kaizer Chiefs – will be concentrating on the CAF duties this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants
    Date:February 14, 2026
    Kick-off:15h30 SAT
    Venue:Orlando Amstel Arena
  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    How to watch Pirates vs Gallants online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Channel 209, SABC 1

    You can also follow live proceedings on the GOAL website.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will welcome back his defence maestro Lebone Seema, who missed the Nedbank Cup clash against Tshakhuma due to suspension.

    However, Selaelo Rasebotja and Sihle Nduli will not be available for him, as they are still sidelined by injuries.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Hotto, Van Rooyen, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Moremi, Appollis, Mbuthuma

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Gallants team news & squad

    Edgar Manaka has missed the team's last four games and is unlikely to feature in the game against the Sea Robbers.
    Gallants have, however, not reported any new injury concerns and have no player suspended ahead of the duel in Soweto.

    Gallants possible XI: Arubi, Mabotja, Sikhosa, Agnikoi, Ncube, Doumbia, Nhlapo, Mabuza, Mwiinde, Ndlovu, Romaric

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Pirates head into the Valentine's Day showdown in impressive form; in fact, their last loss in the league came against the Gallants in August 2025.

    On the other hand, Gallants have endured a poor run; they are yet to win a game in open play since they beat Stellenbosch 4-0 in a Carling Knockout duel in October last year.

    Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's last win in a league game came against struggling Chippa United on October 19, 2025. Alexandre Lafitte's side has also lost the last five games across all competitions.

    DateMatchCompetition
    December 24, 2024Orlando Pirates 8-1 Marumo GallantsPSL
    March 1, 2025Marumo Gallants 2-0 Orlando PiratesPSL
    April 13, 2025Orlando Pirates 1-0 Marumo GallantsNedbank Cup
    August 12, 2025Marumo Gallants 2-1 Orlando PiratesPSL
    December 6, 2025Orlando Pirates 1-0 Marumo GallantsCarling Knockout
  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

